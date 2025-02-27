Tea is one of the drinks more consumed worldwide, That can be taken at any time of the day, especially in the morning you can provide the necessary dose of caffeine to face the day with energy.

A curiosity

One of the curiosities of tea is the one that discovered the ACS Food Science & Technologywhich concludes that tea leaves They are able to “absorb” heavy metals of water, such as lead, cadmium or arsenic, being able to easily eliminate these substances simply by removing the leaves, as stated Yahoo! Life.

“Water metals are eliminated with tea, but tea leaves are not consumed later, so it works,” said Benjamin Shindel, the main author of the study. This study adds to another set of investigations that corroborate this finding, although, this new one experienced with a greater variety of teas, preparation methods and infusion times.

A longer time, more benefits

In this way, the way to obtain a cup of free tea of ​​these health harmful substances It is to let it rest as long as possible. If left for 5 minutes, a 15% reduction of lead concentrations, a trend that remained in all types is produced.

As for the different varieties, Most had a very similar performance, While the chamomile was the infusion that worst absorption of the metals had. Likewise, the ground leaves absorbed these metals better than the whole ones.

“People I should be aware of the potential that tea preparation has To absorb a fraction of metals and potentially other contaminants of drinking water, “Shindel concluded.