In yesterday’s, Tuesday’s edition of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.), Claudia “Gunda” Fontán made a decision that surprised everyone and that, later he understood, ended hurting her very much.

The participants who cooked last night in the cycle that Santiago Del Moro leads were: Claudia Fontán, Flavia Palmiero, Gastón Dalmau, Daniel Aráoz, María O ‘Donnell, Georgina Barbarossa and Andrea Rincón.

The challenge presented by the jury composed of Germán Martitegui, Damián Betular and Donato De Santis It consisted of using yerba mate as an ingredient in a sweet or savory dish.

The different recipes were awarded to the participants by chance. Claudia Fontan He had a silver medal and his benefit consisted in being able to choose if he kept the recipe that he had been lucky enough to –cheesecake– or if he changed it for one of his classmates.

As soon as he saw that he had to prepare cheescake incorporating yerba mate as an ingredient, Fontán realized that this was the most difficult recipe of all. However, he surprised with his decision: not to change it so as not to harm any partner. “I bank it”he declared.

Claudia “Gunda” Fontán surprised everyone with her attitude on MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV.

Quick reflexes, Santiago Del Moro He said that since he entered MasterChef Celebrity, Fontán wanted to do crème brûlée. “Today, one of the recipes is just crème brûlée,” he told Claudia, “and he has it Flavia Palmiero… “.

The driver’s suggestion did not help Fontán to change his mind: refused to appropriate the recipe that Flavia had been given, as much as he liked to cook crème brûlée.

The point was, as was the cast -crème brûlée for Flavia; cheesecake for Gunda- the two were harmed. None of them could go up to the balcony. That is, both will have to compete in Thursday’s playoffs, where they will try to get away from going directly to Sunday’s elimination gala.

When Flavia presented her plate to the jury, the return was very harsh. German Martitegui He said: “You started very badly.” And he added: “Do you eat orange with peel? No. Then why do you put it on your plate?”

“The cookie burned me. I made several, just in case, but they all came out the same,” the actress also admitted. In response to Del Moro’s question about whether he had taken advantage of the opportunity that Claudia Fontán gave him by not forcing her to exchange her crème brûlée recipe for the cheesecake recipe, Flavia accepted that she had missed the chance.

Later, Claudia Fontan He presented his cheesecake infused with yerba mate and red berries. “It is delicious, but zero mate,” he said Donato De Santis. And Martitegui criticized the aesthetics of the dish, arguing that it looked like a pepa cookie.

Faced with the evidence that Fontan had not been able to convince the jury, Del Moro made a forceful observation: “You did not dare to change the recipe to please your colleagues. For the next one, do not make a recipe (more difficult) if you can choose another”.

