Victoria arrives from Deifontes, in Granada, A ‘Jorge’s diary‘(Telecinco) to share with Jorge Javier Vázquez the complicated stage she is going through with her husband, Manolico. This, for a while, is “disregarding marital work and is only lying on the couch.” The guest has told the presenter that she is “fed up” and her idea is to give him “an ultimatum.”

The problem is the following, he has ended up confessing victory: «My husband is obsessed with the films of Indians and jeans and is disregarding marital work. I want you to get up from the couch and pay attention to me, to do things with me again ». Jorge Javier Vázquez He has investigated in this regard and he has referred to him that “before I watched less TV and we did more things, I don’t know. It was more active ». He stressed that he has fibromyalgia and that he also understands that there are days that feels bad but … “I want you to be with me again and do our things.”

The solution that Jorge Javier Vázquez has given him? A somewhat surprising, surreal advice, but she has entered the game and has not hesitated to say ‘yes, I want’. He said the following: «Do you know what we are going to do? So that Manolic He listens to you, today we are going to dress you, do you think? She has laughed and nodded, first putting on the jeans that Jorge Javier has given her and making a scene and movements of this type of films that has left the public laughing out loud.

Manolico’s turn has arrived, who did not know what was coming. «You are an influencer, right? You have a channel in Tiktok and in YouTubebut how long do you throw him? Once this has been ready, she has left the set leaving her husband in shock. Victoria has spoken high and of course: «I’m going for you! I want you to stop watching so much movie of those and so much shooting and that you pay attention to me, that you realize and want to be with me again!









Manolico has taken it laugh and told him not to worry, that “I’m going to leave the couch so much to be by your side.” A advice from Jorge Javiera guest predisposed to do everything to recover the passion of her husband and the aforementioned, who has seen clear that change was necessary.