After the FIFA Date and taking into account that there are three matches in the next seven days, the Argentine coach of the Cruz Azul Football Club, Martin Anselmiis considering giving its selected players a rest this weekend in the corresponding Matchday 7 against Club León, so they will try to remain leaders and undefeated in the competition.
In this way, there would be news in all of their lines, starting with the goal, because Kevin Mier He would receive a rest because although he did not have any activity with the Colombian national team, he made the trip for the matches against Peru and Argentina, so Andres Gudiño would be the chosen one to be a starter.
Another player who would not have action this weekend would be Luis Romoafter he played the two matches with the Mexican national team and Carlos Rodriguez Yes, he would be available this Saturday, September 14 at 8:35 p.m. at the León Stadium.
Andrés Gudiño; Jorge Sánchez, Willer Ditta, Erik Lira, Gonzalo Piovi, Carlos Rotondi; Carlos Rodríguez, Lorenzo Faravelli, Ignacio Rivero; Ángel Sepúlveda and Giorgos Giakoumakis.
After their visit to Bajío, the Máquina Celeste will have another away match, on Tuesday, September 17, they will visit the Alfonso Lastras Stadium to face Atlético de San Luis; while on Saturday, September 21 at 9:05 p.m. they will once again be hosts, receiving Club Deportivo Guadalajara on Matchday 9 from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.
