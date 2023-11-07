There is no doubt: the most important match of matchday 17 of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX will be the one starring Tigers and America. The Águilas have secured the championship lead and their place in the league, while the UANL team will seek to consolidate second position after a great season.
In their last ten matches, América has a marked superiority against the feline team and has eight wins, one draw and just one defeat. For the duel next Saturday, November 11, André Jardine, coach of the Águilas, would be planning a modification to his starting eleven.
According to a report by journalist Jonatan Peña, the Brazilian strategist will not rest his starting players for the last match of the regular season, despite having secured the lead, and will put his best possible eleven on the field.
According to this information, América would start against Tigres as follows:
Goalie: Luis Ángel Malagón.
Defending: Kevin Álvarez, Ramón Juárez, Igor Lichnovsky, Luis Fuentes.
Half: Richard Sánchez, Jonathan dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo.
Lead: Henry Martín, Julián Quiñones and Jonatan Rodríguez.
Jardine could choose to continue rotating his players for the group stage, but the coach would have decided to put his best team against Tigres, one of the top candidates to win the title.
After matchday 17, the teams classified in the league will have a two-week break.
