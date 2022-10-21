America will play its most important game of the season this Saturday, October 22. The Eagles will seek a comeback against Toluca in the second leg of the semifinals of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament. In the first leg, the Red Devils obtained a score of 2-1 with goals from Haret Ortega and Leonardo Fernández; for the azulcremas discounted Emilio Lara.
The Coapa team will seek to turn the result around to guarantee its place in the grand finale of Mexican soccer. In the face of this vital commitment, Fernando Ortiz, coach of América, would make some changes to his starting line-up.
According to the most recent reports, “Tano” is considering the possibility of starting Brian Rodríguez and Roger Martínez. The sacrificed players would be Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and Diego Valdés, one of the most criticized by the fans in the first leg against the Mexicans.
With these modifications, Ortiz would seek to offend the Devils from the first minute of the match and have a more vertical team.
In this way, the starting eleven of the Eagles would be made up as follows: Guillermo Ochoa, Emilio Lara, Sebastián Cáceres, Néstor Araujo, Luis Fuentes, Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Roger Martínez, Alejandro Zendejas, Henry Martín and Brian Rodríguez.
The duel between América and Toluca will take place on Saturday, October 22, in the vicinity of the Azteca Stadium at 8:06 p.m.
