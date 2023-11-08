Club Deportivo Guadalajara secured its classification to the quarterfinals and hopes to close its participation in the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament with a victory against Club Universidad Nacional to be able to climb positions in the general classification.
Despite the irregularity shown and some defeats received during the tournament, the red and white team managed to take a place in the Liguilla directly without having to go through the Play-In.
That way, Veljko Paunovic He once again classified the Guadalajara team to the Liguilla in his first two tournaments as coach of the club, something that had been very difficult to achieve for previous coaches in the last six years.
The Sacred Flock aspires to close the regular phase in the best way and therefore they hope to be able to beat the university team to at least maintain their position or even aspire to second place in the classification with 30 units.
Unfortunately for the coaching staff they still won’t be able to count on Gilberto Orozco Chiquetewho continues to recover from his injury, in this situation Cristian Calderon and Raul Martinez They could start as starters.
The match corresponding to Matchday 17 against the Pumas UNAM will be this Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 p.m. from Ciudad Universitaria.
