The Argentine National Team is experiencing one of the best moments in its history after consecrating itself as world champion in the last World Cup in Qatar 2022 and became the current champion of America, Intercontinental and World Cup. Now, the team led by Lionel Scaloni is recognized all over the planet and everyone wants to face the Albiceleste in friendly matches. On the next FIFA Date, Lionel Messi and company will face Australia and Indonesia in what will be a very special tour of Asia for the Argentine team.
In the last few hours, Scaloni announced the list of players who will be present at these friendly matches. Obviously, players like Lionel Messi, Ángel di María, Nicolás Otamendi and Emiliano Martínez among many others are present. Due to the closure of the season, many important players were left out, such as Lautaro Martínez and Paulo Dybala. In these two cases, both carry injuries and want to recover in the best way to start the 2023/24 season in 100% of their physical condition.
Taking these circumstances into account, new players who were not present in the last calls were called up and they hope to earn a place in the world champion team for the future.
Who are the surprises in Lionel Scaloni’s list for the friendlies against Australia and Indonesia?
They are all players who performed at a very good level in their European clubs and who, in a new process, may have an opportunity to add important playing minutes. We present them below:
The goalkeeper of the Dutch team has been performing at a very good level in recent seasons with Nice in France and in his first experience in the Eredivisie he had a very good performance. He still has not added minutes with the albiceleste team.
He already has a long journey in European football despite his 24 years. The central defender established himself in the central defense of one of the most important teams in Ligue 1 and some higher-ranking teams began to set their sights on him. He returns to the national team after a long time.
He stayed at the gates of the World Cup since he was part of the Prelist. He is a fundamental pillar for his team that once again qualified for the UEFA Champions League after more than 20 years. He was already in previous calls but could not add minutes.
Another one who returns after a long time since he is living a very good moment in Sevilla, starting many of the games and contributing key goals. A player who has a lot of travel but also has a lot of arrival in the area.
A great season at Napoli but he couldn’t add more minutes due to the great performance of Victor Osimhen. Despite this, he took advantage of his opportunities and earned the call.
The former Rosario Central was not loaned out to play in the Under-20 World Cup but will be on this Asian tour after having played a good number of minutes in the last matches of the 2022/23 season. He could officially debut with the senior team.
Bonus track
The Red Devils winger was called up on different occasions but never got to add minutes with the team and in the last call, he was disaffected due to a major injury to one of his ankles. The 18-year-old is expected to add his first minutes with the Albiceleste during this upcoming FIFA Date.
These are all those summoned by Lionel Scaloni for the Asian tour corresponding to the FIFA Date of June 2023:
|
PLAYER
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
astonville
|
Geronimo Rulli
|
Goalkeeper
|
ajax
|
Walter Benitez
|
Goalkeeper
|
PSV
|
Nahuel Molina Lucero
|
Right side
|
Atletico Madrid
|
Gonzalo Montiel
|
Right side
|
Sevilla F.C.
|
German Pezzella
|
Center Defender
|
Real Betis
|
Christian Romero
|
Center Defender
|
Tottenham
|
Leonardo Balerdi
|
Center Defender
|
Olympic Marseille
|
Nicholas Otamendi
|
Center Defender
|
Benfica
|
Facundo Medina
|
Center Defender
|
RC Lens
|
Nicolas Tagliafico
|
Left side
|
lyons
|
Marcos Acuna
|
Left side
|
Sevilla F.C.
|
Leandro Paredes
|
Center Midfielder
|
Juventus
|
Enzo Fernandez
|
Center Midfielder
|
Chelsea
|
guido rodriguez
|
Center Midfielder
|
Real Betis
|
Rodrigo dePaul
|
Center Midfielder
|
Atletico Madrid
|
exequiel palacios
|
Center Midfielder
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Alexis MacAllister
|
Center Midfielder
|
Brighton
|
Facundo Buonanotte
|
midfielder
|
Brighton
|
Lucas Ocampos
|
Forward
|
Seville
|
angel di maria
|
Forward
|
Juventus
|
Julian Alvarez
|
Forward
|
Manchester City
|
Giovanni Simeone
|
Forward
|
napoli
|
Alexander Garnacho
|
Forward
|
Manchester Utd
|
Nicholas Gonzalez
|
Forward
|
Fiorentina
|
Lionel Messi (c)
|
Forward
|
psg
|
lionel scaloni
|
Coach
|
Argentine National Team
