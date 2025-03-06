03/05/2025



Updated 03/06/2025 at 02: 49h.





The sociological phenomenon in which the eighth season of ‘The island of temptations’ has become special invoice to ‘La Revuelta’whose audiences are no longer what they used to be during their first months in Antena. The own David Broncano He joked with it in the second installment of the week, predicting that this Wednesday, March 5, we are dead “due to the broadcast of the final bonfire of Montoya and Anita. A premonition that, in effect, was fulfilled. Even earlier than expected: on Tuesday night he scored his second worst audience data, averaging 11.1% of screens and 1,475,000 spectators.

Outside the hurricane ‘temptations’, ‘La Revuelta’ It continues day after day surprising the public that remains faithful to the format, including Broncano himself.

The actress Michelle Jenner and Dr. Diego González Rivas were the official guests night. But in addition, from the talk about the public, another interesting talk ended up with the member of some groups that are living history of Spanish music. This, however, did not come as a guest.

Sergio Bezos Maravilla to Broncano when he informed him that sitting in the bathtub ‘The revolt‘He was Pakobattery and founder of SKA-Pthe band born in the heart of Vallecas that at the rhythm of SKA have brought their hymns of claims by all corners of the country since it was founded in 1994.









Lyrics little suitable for children’s schedule

The presenter, as a group of the group, took great joy. «Buah, child. My mother! They immediately began to remember some of the most mythical songs such as ‘The waltz of the worker’, ‘Cannabis’ either ‘My colleagues‘. Gray He launched them, but not before being warned by Ricardo Castella that “let’s see what you sing that is children’s schedule.”

The collaborator played ‘Legalization’although broadcast on television with enough censorship. “This must be cut,” warned Jaén. Of course, he promised that at the end of the program they would sing it without censorship because the children would already be in bed.

To put the audience in a situation, Broncano said that the fury for SKA-P «here has been super great for a long time, but in Latin America it is crazy. In Argentina they had authentic Rolling Stones ».

“The truth is that it is crazy,” he acknowledged Pako «And above all it is crazy when you come from a neighborhood like Vallecas and a situation that you do not think that music will take you there. Less, speaking of what we are talking about. Because sKA-P Not only did he talk about legalization, but also against bullfights, the monarchy, etc. They are such powerful letters that it seems incredible to be able to connect with so many people ».