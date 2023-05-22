Chivas de Guadalajara will face the most important game of their season this Sunday, May 21. The squad led by Veljko Paunovic will visit the Azteca Stadium in search of turning the series against America and get the ticket to the grand finale of the Closing 2023 of the MX League. To achieve this objective, the Serbian strategist would have an ace up his sleeve.
The Sacred Flock needs a quality forward center, this is no secret. Neither Ronaldo Cisneros nor Jesús González nor Daniel Ríos have been the indicated nine for the rojiblancos. In this context, it seems that Chivas will recover its best striker for this Sunday’s duel against the Águilas.
Jose Juan Macias was surprisingly included in the call to face the National Classic. The 23-year-old rojiblanco striker suffered an injury at the start of the season just as he was about to return to activity after a year of inactivity. JJ was expected to miss the entire semester, but
In mid-February, the rojiblanco club announced that Macías had suffered a total tear of the anterior cruciate ligament. The prognosis for JJ’s return to the pitch was between eight and nine months, however, his recovery would have been brought forward and he would be ready to play this weekend.
Now the question remains: will Paunovic give minutes to a player who hasn’t played in a long period of time? Will he drop Víctor Guzmán back to his natural position? Will he bet himself on a nominal nine? We will know in the following hours.
