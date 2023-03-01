Next Saturday the team of the Chivas He will be playing his tenth game of the tournament when he faces Santos Laguna on the Akron field.
The team led by Veljko Paunovic He is motivated after the good moment they are experiencing in the Clausura 2023, where they remain in fourth place with 18 points, three consecutive victories and only one setback, which occurred on matchday 3 against Toluca.
Now, they know that if they get all three units at home against the Guerreros, and if some results from the leaders of the table are combined, they could be positioned within the first three places in the general standings.
For it, The Serbian technical director decided to rest his squad on Sunday 26 and Monday 27, to be rested and be able to report to training today, Tuesday, with the sole purpose of having his full team ready for Saturday’s game.
On the other hand, there is a wide possibility that Paunovic will take into account for this commitment to Alexis Vega and Antonio Brisenoelements that were in the dry dock due to injury but have recovered and could have minutes for the game against those from La Comarca Lagunera.
You can enjoy this game next Saturday, March 4, at 9:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast through the Afizzionados and VIX+ signal.
#surprise #Chivas #prepares #match #Santos
