Amr Obaid (Cairo)

The promotion tickets to the round of 16 in the Asian Nations Cup were decided after the end of the group stage in the first round, which witnessed 87 goals scored during 36 matches, with an average of 2.42 goals per match, and the Iraqi, Japanese and South Korean teams topped the list of those with the strongest attack so far, with 8 goals. For each of them, what is interesting is that the “Mesopotamian Lions” and “Samurai” won that in one group, while the “Asian Tigers” finished in the “runner-up” position in the group behind Bahrain, which scored 3 goals and conceded the same, but the two wins against Malaysia and Jordan gave them the lead at the expense of South Korea.

Only two teams emerged with “clean sheets” from the first round, namely Qatar and Thailand, but the hosts got the “full mark” with 3 wins, while the “War Elephants” achieved one win against two “negative” draws, making them equal with “Al-Anabi” in possession of the defense. “The most solid”, in contrast to Malaysia and Vietnam, which had the “weakest” defense, as each of them conceded 8 times, leaving both of them early from the tournament by occupying last place in their groups.

The total number of shots in the first round was 857 shots, as the Saudi “Green” topped the scene with 57 attempts on its opponents’ goal, with a high rate of 19 shots per match, and South Korea followed with 55 shots. The surprise in that list was the presence of the Palestine national team “third.” With a total of 47 shots, he surpassed major teams such as Japan, Iraq, and even Iran, which ranked first in its group, while the “Knights” qualified among the best teams that ranked third.

But things differed in terms of the teams’ ability to convert their shots into goals, as the Japanese “Computer” came in first with a percentage of 26%, compared to its Iranian counterpart 23%, then 22% for the “Lions” of Iraq and 21% for Jordan, and our team came in fifth place with a percentage of 20%. As for the accuracy of passes, the Saudi and South Korean teams were at the top, with a score of 88%, compared to 85% for Australia and 84% for both Iran and Japan. The names did not differ much with regard to control and possession of the ball, because the South Korean team had the highest possession rates on average. 72.7%, followed by Saudi Arabia with 69.7%, then 67% for Japan and 64% for Iran.

In terms of players, the Palestinian Uday Al-Dabbagh topped the list of most attempts on goal with a total of 12 shots, and Al-Dabbagh scored both goals for the “Knights” in his last match, which led them to qualify, and Heung-Min Son of Korea and Everton Camargo of Hong Kong were equal in shooting 9 balls each. However, the first scored two goals while the second did not succeed in scoring, and the “Arab duo”, Ayman Hussein and Akram Afif, came after them, with 8 attempts each, giving the top scorers to the Iraqi with 5 goals, and placed the Qatari in runner-up with 3 goals.

The two Koreans, Kang In Lee and Lee Jae-sung, occupied the list of players who created the most scoring chances, with 9 for the first and 8 for the second, who was on par with the Palestinian Musab Al-Battat in passing 8 effective balls, but the Arab “Knight” surpassed him by making two goals on the “Top Assist” list. While Kang In Lee was the most prolific passer of crosses ever, with 29 crosses, followed by Palestinian Tamer Seyam with 24 crosses, and the 22 passes sent by Jamil Al Yahmadi did not succeed in giving Oman any victory, before their exit from the first round.