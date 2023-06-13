the hobby of Monterey It is one of the best in all of Mexico.. Although it is true that teams like América and Chivas de Guadalajara continue to surpass them in the number of followers at the national level, at the regional level Rayados has shown that it has some of the most passionate and loyal fans of all Mexican soccer.
According to Liga MX figures, Monterrey was the second team that averaged the best tickets to their stadium in the Clausura 2023. According to this study, Rayados had 33,674 fans at the Gigante de Acero in each game and in total they put 392 thousand 295 at home this season.
In this context, the Albiazul board developed a new strategy to sell tickets for the Apertura 2023 tournament. Through their social networks, Rayados announced the initiative ‘The Game 2.0’in which will give away a van, trips to the Leagues Cup and other prizes to their fans.
120 Rayados fans will be selected to participate in this dynamic after answering a knowledge test on the history of the club. Later, the participants will be summoned in the Steel Giant, next July 2, for the final tests.
Through this strategy, Rayados seeks to reward its followers and continue cultivating the membership of one of the most loyal fans in the entire Liga MX.
