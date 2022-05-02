In addition to being Worker’s Day, May 1 is a special day because in Spain the Mother’s Day: What will that have to do with Lionel Andrés Messi and his family, if the Argentine star is playing in Paris, France?
It is that, although the “Flea” left FC Barcelona a long time ago, he remained deeply rooted in his land and that is why every time he has a few days off he moves with his family to the house he owns there, and after the match between PSG and Racing de Strasbourg chose that destination again to take a break.
To honor Antonela on her day, both Leo and her children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro They flooded the balloon room of the home of Castelldefels with the caption “happy day mommy”, which the protagonist herself registered with a photo and published it on her social networks: “Happy always with you, I love you”wrote the businesswoman, who added a “Thanks love”for the 34-year-old captain of the Argentina team.
While the “Flea” enjoys his family, having fulfilled the goal of achieving Ligue 1 with PSG, his next big goal will be the World Cup with the Argentine team, after having lifted the 2021 Copa América trophy in Brazil.
