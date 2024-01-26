This Friday, January 26, Matchday 3 of the Clausura 2024 tournament begins and Club Deportivo Guadalajara is on the border to face Club Tijuana at the Caliente Stadium at 9:00 p.m.
The Argentine coach Fernando Gago presented a novelty in his list of 23 summoned, it is the defender Leonardo Sepulveda who could see his first minutes in the First Division, the defender has already been integrated into the first team for several months with the help of Veljko Paunovic and Gago has kept him in his sights, so this tournament could get its first chance.
It must be remembered that the player is called up, but we still need to know if he will be available on the substitute bench or will watch the game from the stands. Regardless of that, his first opportunity on the top circuit seems close.
The strategist is boosting the basic forces of the red and white team and so far he has already debuted three players: Mateo Chávez, Armando González and Gael Garciaso it is expected that more debuts and playing minutes will come for several of these youth players.
It is worth mentioning that for the match against the Xolos, Ricardo Marin He will still not appear, because although he has already returned to the team's work, he is still not at 100 percent, so he will have to wait a little longer to return to activity.
