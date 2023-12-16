Saturday, December 16, 2023, 16:11

















Choosing the place where you are going to stay during your vacation can be quite a lottery. While it is true that generally the pages of the hotels and apartments offered on the Internet have images and reviews that can give some clues about what the rooms will look like, on some occasions these may not reflect reality.

One of the most relevant applications when it comes to booking a house or apartment to stay is Airbnb. An option that has been gaining popularity over the years and has a large number of residences in its catalogue, however, not all of them have the same features. A state that can only be verified once you arrive at your destination and see with your own eyes the conditions in which they are found.

Going inside the panorama did not improve much either, and if the outside of the apartment block did not invite you to enter it, the landing was truly terrifying. According to the images he shared, the stairs that gave access to the house looked like the set of a horror movie.

However, despite the neglected appearance of the common areas, once they entered the apartment he had reserved, he could breathe a sigh of relief when he realized that it had nothing to do with the rest of the building. The contrast was too great, since it seemed recently renovated and with all the comforts. Furthermore, to show that they were not two different places, he also recorded the light well that could be seen from the window, where the appearance was once again the same as that of the façade, even with the same red tone. .

“Now I understand why there were no photos of the building,” the young man wrote in the video, which has almost 9 million views and a million likes. Furthermore, the comments have been filled with people showing his reaction to such a scenario or sharing his experiences. “This is how everyone is in Istanbul,” commented one user. “I remember when I went to my Airbnb in Turkey and they didn't tell me it was in front of a cemetery,” wrote another. There are also those who have thought about the feeling the boy had while he was walking through those facilities: “I imagine the desperation before seeing the apartment,” said another.