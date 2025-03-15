In the restaurant of First Dates All kinds of romances have been lived. From whom At first they feel the arrow even those who cost them more than one appointment so that the flame of love is born. Although, in the case of Maribel, he only needed to know about his appointment to know that he was the indicated.

She arrived at the program knowing what exactly what she was looking for, a person who could satisfy her sexually was. “It has to be very good”he explained when he presented, in fact, if he had to say a number, it would be between “18 or 19” centimeters. Therefore, when he saw Richard, his UPO appointment that would be perfect. “I like to get me from behind,” he said when he saw his bump figure.

For his part, Richad seeks a stable relationship. The man, who works as a butanero, She is a great passionate about motorcycles and rock, so she wants a woman to travel with. Thus, although he wanted a woman lower than him, seeing Maribel didn’t care about his stature thanks to his “front.”

The first impression between them could not be better and although the distance could be a problem, The conversation continued flowing. "I told my daughter that I was looking for a man with his nose, hands and big feet," he confessed to the program and, as his appointment, "has everything big." 

Although, which finally showed that the one was perfect for the other was Richad's confession in the scratch of love. Maribel explained that for her sex was very important and he did not hesitate to respond to his expectations: "They tell me that as co ** as God, I have very good reviews on Google." And so, she had it more than clear: "It's my man, I stay."