The UANL Tigres will return to activity this weekend when they visit Mexico City to face Club Universidad Nacional at the Olímpico Universitario, a venue where they have had good results in recent years, as they have been able to counteract the local auriazul.
Prior to the confrontation, the Uruguayan strategist, Robert Dante SiboldiHe spoke to the media and pointed out that he has defined his starting eleven, but he did not want to reveal it. Likewise, the coach announced that the big surprise of the call will be the return of Diego Reyeswho is already recovered from his injury.
“In the sense of giving them information in the aspect of what each rival can raise and we are adding things so that they have tools to use them when they see fit. We are giving them concepts that are added to what is being worked on and we have the options. The squad is defined, the starting eleven are defined”, I point out.
“Diego has been discharged, he played soccer for two days, he’s fine, he’s not at his best, but he’s picking up the pace that he loses. He’ll be in the squad,” he said.
For this meeting, Nahuel Guzman and André Pierre-Gignac they could break personal records, however, for Siboldi, beyond being a great achievement for both players, the main objective is to get a good result together and that will go hand in hand for the players to achieve their personal bests.
“It is a pride, a privilege, to be able to be at this moment and that they have that possibility. The individual is important, but the team is the main thing. We have always said and we speak about it, individualities will shine based on the team’s game. It is good that there is this type of motivation for them, to achieve these achievements, ”he declared.
