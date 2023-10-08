Israel declared war yesterday. At 6:30 in the morning, local time, an unprecedented intense attack was unleashed from the Gaza Strip towards the country with the firing of thousands of rockets towards Tel Aviv and other cities, in the center and south, and with the infiltration of armed militiamen from the Islamist group Hamas (which governs the Strip) into Israeli civilian communities in the south, where they murdered numerous people and took kidnapped civilians with them.

The attack triggered retaliatory Israeli bombings in Gaza and triggered an escalation that constitutes in the worst attack against Israel in the last 50 years.



Although the figures are not definitive and it is clear that the numbers will increase, at the close of this edition there was talk of about 250 Israeli deaths as a result of the multiple aggression by Hamas, mWhile Israeli airstrikes already claimed the lives of 254 people in Gaza, according to medical sources on both sides.

In addition, the number of injured in Israel rose to 1,450, while in the Strip it rose to 1,700, according to the count of the Gaza Ministry of Health.

This is the sixth war between Israel and Gaza in the last 15 years, and rockets have been fired at Israel on numerous previous occasions.

However, yesterday was an unprecedented aggression, not only because of its combined nature, but because of the number of rockets launched: approximately 3,000 in less than 10 hours, directed at the south and center of the country, setting off alarms in Tel Aviv and also in towns such as Beer Sheba and Ashkelon, several dozen cities and towns, and even Jerusalem.

Yesterday’s attack also included dozens of infiltrations by land and sea. The Palestinian militiamen entered by breaking the border fence, disembarking in boats by sea and on paragliders, in addition to crossing in different vehicles and motorcycles.

Palestinian terrorists took over Israeli army cars.

Within the border towns they set fire to houses, murdered civilians and took numerous kidnapped people to the Gaza Strip, including women, children and the elderly.

That’s why, The incursion of Hamas militiamen into Israel was described yesterday as one of the biggest failures of Israeli intelligence since the 1973 Yom Kippur Warwhen, ignoring security alerts, military intelligence underestimated the capabilities of Syria and Egypt, which had been withdrawing troops to their respective borders with Israel for days and launched a joint attack on October 6, 1973, beginning 18 days of what is still the most traumatic war for Israel, which lost more than 2,600 soldiers.

Although Israeli authorities had been claiming for months that Palestinian militant groups were preparing for violence, the timing and magnitude of yesterday’s attack appear to have taken the Israelis by surprise. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

For never before had Hamas been able to mobilize hundreds of its men to penetrate Israel, attack cities and take civilians hostage; nor had he ever launched so many rockets continuously before.

Hamas attack in Israel

And while the Hamas chief Ismail Haniyehproclaimed yesterday on Al Aqsa television, run by the armed group, that he envisioned a “great victory” in Israel, and explained that the movement had decided “to put an end to all the crimes of the (Israeli) occupation,” the prime minister Netanyahu ordered to respond to the attacks with aerial bombardments against several Hamas facilities in Gaza, as the beginning of Operation Iron Swords.

“Citizens of Israel, we are at war. Not in an operation, not in rounds of combat, in a wara,” he warned, while adding: “We must exact an immense price from the enemy. And we must reinforce other fronts so that no one makes the mistake of joining this war.”

The magnitude of the Israeli response was such that thousands of Gazan civilians from towns in the north of the Strip such as Beit Hanoun, Jabalia or Beit Lahia were evacuated and fled to Gaza City to be housed in UN agency schools. Palestinian refugees due to the harshness of the fighting.

At the same time, the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry accused Israeli forces of deliberately attacking medical staff and hospitals, while at least five buildings were destroyed.

The Israeli Ministry of Energy also ordered to cut the electricity supply to Gaza, where 2.3 million Palestinians live, subjected to a strict Israeli blockade since 2007, aggravating the situation in the area. But Israel blamed Hamas for setting up its operations centers inside areas filled with civilians.

Yesterday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who governs small areas of the occupied West Bank through the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) and has no control over Gaza, called for an end to “the current Israeli escalation” and assured that the root of The current situation is due “to colonialist practices” and the actions of Israeli forces, as well as “aggression” against Islamic places.

Last night, the Israeli army indicated that it was still fighting in “22 places” with “hundreds of infiltrators”, while fighting continued in towns near the Strip.

The truth is The war put the international community on alert, which fears that the conflict will spread to other areas such as the extremely volatile northern border with Lebanon, or to the occupied West Bank.

Hamas, for its part, believes that it will now be able to achieve the release of all its prisoners in Israeli jails, with the large number of Israeli kidnapped people – stating that it also has high-ranking officers in its hands.

JANA BERIS

TIME

JERUSALEM