West Ham are rightly happy to celebrate their new signing, Gianluca Scamacca. Too bad that, obviously, in those parts they have problems with doubles. So, the social media manager of the Hammers posts the photo of the newcomer but … the surname of the striker is blatantly wrong, which becomes “Scammacca”. And here is where a single post becomes a big gaffe. As always, by now, a small (or less small …) error is enough and the rest is done by the usual supersonic speed of the web. But in football 2.0 it will not be the last fool. And it’s certainly not the first either …