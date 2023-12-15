The Italian surgeon Sergio Alfieriknown for having operated on Pope Francis at the Gemelli hospital in Rome on two occasions, He is now being investigated for allegedly falsifying public documents in records of surgical interventions.

The information was revealed this week by the Italian newspaper La Stampaindicating that the investigation began after a complaint received on February 9 by the Carabineros that deal with health about the existence of Alfieri's signature in operations on several patients at the same time.

The surgeon works at Agostino Gemelli, known as the 'pope's hospital', since it is the medical center where the pontiffs go. TOThere, he operated on Francisco for a hernia in June of this year and for the colon in 2021.

Alfieri, who became known after the press conferences following the pope's operations in June to remove some adhesions in the abdominal wall, also holds a position on the board of directors of the Gemelli Policlinique Foundation and on the Vatican Health Council.

Now, It is investigated because from 2022 the surgeon would be doing more operations privately than he could and on some of the dates on which he appeared in the operating room, he was actually present at conferences and internal meetings at Gemelli.

They are investigating whether the doctor signed records while other doctors on his team operated or was listed as the first or second surgeon, but was not even present in the structure.

They also indicate that patients, including those with cancer, who visited their office were diverted from the public to the private department to avoid long waiting lines.

La Stampa mentioned that the surgeon would be seeking to “pocket additional fees from the private sector”

Alfieri's lawyer, Carlo Bonzano, quoted by the Italian agency Adnkronosstated that the doctor “is sure that he always respected the rules,” and the surgeon himself declared to the newspaper The Republic not be “worried at all.”

Furthermore, the Gemelli hospital expressed in a statement its “confidence in the judicial branch that is carrying out the investigation, to which it continues to guarantee the broadest collaboration, with a view to clarifying all aspects.” “At the same time, it expresses maximum confidence in the work of Professor Sergio Alfieri and in his indisputable professional and human qualities,” he added.

For its part, the Vatican has not commented on the situation.

