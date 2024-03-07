The surgeon who operated on Fedez: “There was a pact of silence”

In a long interview with the weekly TodayMassimo Falconi, the surgeon who operated on Fedez, remembers not only the operation on the rapper but also his partner Nora Sartori, also a doctor, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2023.

The period that gave him, despite himself, notoriety, in fact, coincided with one of the most difficult of his life: “When Fedez showed up in my office, Nora was given just over a year to live.”

The doctor remembers Fedez as an “exemplary” patient. Complicit and motivated. Lucky too: his was a neuroendocrine tumor, therefore less aggressive. He was the diameter of a peanut. Luckily he was discovered in time.”

The rapper's hypochondria, according to Falconi, was decisive: “For even the slightest disturbance, he immediately consults the doctors. He had a cough that wouldn't go away. He demanded to undergo a CT scan. The radiologist went down a little below the lungs and saw something in the pancreas.”

The post-operative period, then, was extensively covered by Fedez on his social networks even though, Falconi reveals, “we had made a pact: absolute silence for 15 days, until the result of the histological examination arrived. He kept it for 48 hours. Then he took a photograph of himself and posted everything on Instagram.”

Regarding Chiara Ferragni he recalls that “She was present in the right way, she encouraged him. There was a non-formal empathy between them. Beyond the image he offers of himself, Fedez is an intelligent boy, with deep feelings, with a lively social conscience.”

And on the couple's crisis he states: “They were, or rather they are, a nice couple. I hope that after this crisis they can find themselves more united than before. I wish him so from the bottom of my heart.”