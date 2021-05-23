José Carlos Ramírez came out with everything in the last round. Josh Taylor received him like a bullfighter. Without fear and waiting for what to enter to leave. The Scotsman gave a display of timing and surgical precision to finish off the fierce Californian. When a division is unified there are always great fights. The maxim was met again and Taylor becomes the ninth fighter to keep all four belts of the same weight. He lifted the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles of the super lightweight after winning by unanimous decision (triple 114-112). Those scores, somewhat tight, and the poor performance of the referee, Kenny Bayless, were the only discordant notes of a lawsuit that is a candidate to be one of the best of the year.

The combat, as was believed, went through several phases. After a scoring round on the Taylor he was more accurate, Ramírez picked up the pace. He had already put it high from the start, but he stepped on the accelerator. He pressed, locked up the Scotsman and landed good hands. Taylor for his part was trying to do some demolition work. He answered little, but hard and always to soft areas. In the sixth round the American was grown up and went after his opponent. The one from Edinburgh saw him coming, dodged him and put a direct left to the chin. Ramírez saw the blow and although he tried to roll it, it fell to the ground. It took him a second to get up. Second part of the combat.

Ramírez tried to pretend nothing had happened, but it happened. He lowered the piston a little and Taylor was able to control him better. He did not stand out for the volume, but he did for knowing where to place each hit. So he sent it to the ground and was adding points. Taylor from that moment demonstrated one of his main virtues: intelligence. In an even lawsuit in which the rival wanted revenge, it locked him and in the thousandth that there is since you separate in the clinch until you move away, at that moment he nailed a blow. Kenny Bayless helped. He spent the whole night playing the fighters. Either you separate or you do not separate, but you cannot stay half. That confusion happened at the key moment of the fight in the seventh round. Bayless stood between two waters, Ramírez backed away confidently and Taylor dropped an uppercut that knocked him down. The referee understood his mistake and gave the American a bit of a joke on the account. It was saved by the hood.

Ramirez got up because he is a warrior and threw boldly for the rest of the fight, but wasn’t able to come to his senses until the final two rounds. The time in between was used by Taylor to show off. Every time there was a clinch, there was a clear blow from him. He dominated and knew how to turn Ramírez’s momentum into his greatest ally. Nothing can be blamed on the one from California. He gave everything he had, he complicated Taylor … but the Scotsman was better. It is one of the best pound for pound. From being ‘Ali’ to winning the WBSS to Crawford, the only one who had unified the super lightweight. It remains to be seen what future Taylor wants now. Jack Catterall is waiting (he agreed to step aside so they could unify and the winner was against him), but the fight does not sell. A category upgrade by Teofimo López or Taylor going up to welterweight against Crawford are the lawsuits that would generate the most for him. He’s already a superstar.

