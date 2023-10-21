In other words, the meaning of plastic surgery is not only to improve the external, but also to improve the internal, the surgeon said. The more a person is satisfied with the reflection in the mirror, the more stable his psycho-emotional state is.

The development of plastic aesthetic surgery in general is directly related to the growth of the well-being of society, she emphasized.

“When talking about the relationship between plastic surgery and a person’s psycho-emotional state, one cannot help but touch upon such a problem as breast reconstruction after its loss as a result of treatment for breast cancer,” Startseva continued.