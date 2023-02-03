Surgeon Aleksanyan called rhinoplasty and facelift the most popular surgeries among celebrities

Doctor of Medical Sciences, surgeon Tigran Aleksanyan named three types of plastic surgery for Russians, which are most popular with world stars. The relevant information was received by the editors of Lenta.ru on Friday, February 3.

According to the doctor, rhinoplasty is one of the most requested surgical interventions, which is aimed not only at changing the shape of the nose, but also at correcting the septum to facilitate breathing.

The doctor also included in the list a face and neck lift, which help to achieve a rejuvenating effect. “Some hardware and injection beauty procedures work as an excellent prevention, but a noticeable and lasting result can only be obtained through surgical intervention,” Aleksanyan explained.

In addition, the surgeon singled out operations aimed at correcting the figure. These include lipofilling and liposuction. The doctor said that both women and men resort to such methods.

In January, Russian plastic surgeon Anton Vykhodtsev revealed the types of plastic surgery that need regular correction. According to the specialist, correcting mistakes in plastic surgery is a fairly common occurrence. The list of such operations, in particular, includes blepharoplasty.