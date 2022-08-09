Surgeon Al-Yousef called blepharoplasty a popular operation among Russian women of mature age

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon Amjad Al-Yousef named the most popular plastic surgeries among Russian women of all ages. His comments are published Grazia.

According to the material, girls aged 18 to 26 resort to nose and chest correction, and this desire is due to the need to please not only themselves, but also the opposite sex. At the same time, according to Al-Youssef, women aged 40 to 50 are more likely to seek help from a plastic surgeon in order to have a facelift, breast, abdomen, and liposuction.

At the same time, the doctor explained that most often mature clients of clinics choose blepharoplasty of the eyelids. This operation gives a significant result in the fight against age-related changes: the look becomes open, thanks to which the patients look as if they are 10-15 years younger, the specialist adds.

In June, plastic surgeon Pavel Golovanev listed the top plastic surgeries of 2022. So, in the list of popular surgical techniques, the specialist included blepharoplasty, lipofilling, mammoplasty and abdominoplasty.