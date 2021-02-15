In Australia, an absent-minded surfer did not notice a shark swimming behind him and accidentally jumped on it. The Daily Mail reports.

The incident occurred on a beach in Sydney and was captured on video from a drone being launched over the ocean. From the air, an Australian nurse shark is following on the heels of a surfer swimming on a board. Suddenly, the man jumps into the water and is directly above it. This scares the predatory fish, and it hastily retreats.

The drone owner said that he feared for the surfer and flinched when he almost collided with a shark. “It would be great to talk to him, to find out if he knew that a shark was under his foot,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that a surfer bitten by a shark from the American city of Seaside, Oregon, received a serious injury to his leg, but vowed to return to the water after recovery.