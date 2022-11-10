The president of the Contentious Chamber of the Supreme Court, César Tolosa, has decided to refer the ruling on the pardons granted by the Government to the leaders of the process Catalan independentista in June 2021. This has been communicated to several magistrates of said Chamber, the Third of the Supreme Court. This is one of the rooms most affected by the collapse derived from the legal impossibility —due to the interim situation of the General Council of the Judiciary— of covering the losses of judges that are taking place due to death or retirement. To form a chamber, five magistrates are needed, and the processing of appeals against pardons corresponds to the fifth section, which, based on the expected casualties, will have only four members as of next March. In view of this and the importance of the case, it will be the full Contentious —which by then would be made up of 24 of its 33 usual magistrates— which will deal with the review of pardons.

Until it is elevated to plenary, all the processing of the case (requesting reports and preparing the papers) will take place in the fifth section of the Contentious Chamber. That section will remain in December under the presidency of the former president of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) and the Supreme Court Carlos Lesmes, who has rejoined the court after his resignation from those positions due to the lack of political agreement for the renewal of the body. government of the judges. Lesmes will occupy the position as the oldest magistrate of said section and will succeed Octavio Herrero, who will retire on December 27.

Sources from the Contentious Chamber have underlined that the convening of a plenary session in order to resolve whether the pardons of the process had full legal coverage is especially justified by the need for the Supreme Court to unify criteria on the legitimacy of political parties to appeal Government decisions, in this case the granting of pardon measures. The fifth section of the Contentious has made contradictory decisions on this matter throughout this year, since it first rejected the admission for processing of the resources of the PP, Vox and three deputies of Cs and, four months later, agreed to study said challenges . The key to this change of criteria was that the fifth section of the Contentious Chamber changed composition in that four-month period: Judge Ángeles Huet (opposed to admitting the appeals) was replaced by Inés Huerta (who defended studying them).

The will of the Supreme Court is to offer a maximum of guarantees in the final decision on this delicate and relevant matter. And he understands that for this all the magistrates of the room must participate in the resolution in an extraordinary plenary session.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

High court sources assure that the ruling in no case will be issued before next spring. By then, Judge Ángeles Huet will have rejoined the fifth section and Inés Huerta will have retired due to retirement.

The appeals against the pardons of the nine convicted of the process to prison sentences – among them, Oriol Junqueras and five other former members of the Catalan Government – ​​were presented by the PP, Vox and three Cs deputies, among others. The thesis that prospered in the first decision of the Supreme Court to inadmit them, last January, was that “political parties are not assigned the representation of society or of the general interest or of collective legal rights in the contentious-administrative jurisdiction.” That resolution stressed that “no provision of the legislator establishes it.”

On the other hand, in the second resolution, in May, issued by the fifth section with a different composition, the criterion was changed, to argue that legitimacy is “the aptitude to be a party in a determined process” and that the decision on the existence or not of such capacity stems from the underlying problems posed by resources. In this sense, the new order considered that the debate on this issue “cannot condition the process” and that said legitimacy “can only be determined” in the sentence that is issued when the analysis of the merits of the resources is addressed and not before .