Meritxell Serret, current ERC deputy in Parliament, will sit on the bench, accused of disobedience, for her role in the independence challenge in the fall of 2017 in Catalonia, when she was Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Food of the government of Carles Puigdemont. The Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court has issued the order to open an oral trial, although it refers the case to the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia to hold the hearing. The former counselor will only be tried for disobedience (a crime that does not carry prison sentences) because neither the Prosecutor’s Office, nor the State Attorney’s Office nor Vox, which exercises popular accusation, have finally requested that she be prosecuted for embezzlement, as initially tried the instructor of the cause of the process in the high court, Pablo Llarena. Meritxell Serret is one of the four councilors who fled with Puigdemont and settled in Belgium at the end of October 2017, and the only one of them who later returned and surrendered to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme recalls in a note that the parties requested that Llarena’s decision to conclude the investigation be confirmed, dated May 6 of last year, and that an oral proceeding be opened “only for a crime of disobedience.” Thus, the court recalls, “by strict application of the accusatory principle, [el juicio] it is exclusively for the crime of disobedience of article 410 of the Criminal Code, “as all the parties have requested”, since the court, it argues, “cannot open an oral trial for other crimes without the express request of any of them (…) ”.

More information

The case, therefore, goes to the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia, the competent body to judge for the crime of disobedience, given the status of regional deputy of Serret and “in coherence with the criteria of the Chamber when resolving the articles of prior statement raised in the case of processes by other defendants.

Serret fled Spain in November 2017 and settled in Belgium, where he traveled with Carles Puigddemont and other members of his Government after the illegal referendum on 1-O and the failed unilateral declaration of independence. On March 11 of last year he turned himself in to the Supreme Court. Until then, the former counselor had been prosecuted in absentia in the case of process for embezzlement and disobedience, but the first of the crimes, embezzlement, already had signs of declining, because throughout the trial held in the Supreme Court in 2019 against the independence leaders who remained in Spain, it had not been verified that their department carried out specific payments for the organization of the 1-O referendum.

Judge Llarena himself wrote in March 2021, in the order to agree on the release of the former counselor after her surrender, that the only crime for which there was evidence against Serret was disobedience, punishable by a fine and a maximum of two years of disqualification. for employment or public office. The ERC policy denied embezzlement in its statement before the judge, because it assured that its department did not assume any expenses related to the illegal 1-O referendum. Regarding the crime of disobedience, she did admit that she received several requirements from the Constitutional Court, despite which he endorsed as a member of the Government the call for the referendum and the rupture laws.