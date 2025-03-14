The supreme requests information on the official trips of Ábalos with his ex -partner and his contracts in public companies

The Judge of the Supreme Court investigating former Minister José Luis Ábalos has issued a car in which he agrees to the practice of a series of proceedings to investigate the hiring of who his partner, Jessica Rodríguez, in the public companies INECO and Tragsatec; as well as the official trips in which the woman could accompany the then minister. These proceedings had been requested by popular and investigated accusations José Luis Ábalos and Koldo García had opposed their practice because it would be a prospective investigation.

Specifically, the instructor addresses both companies to send information and documentation about the way in which the vacancy was published that was later covered by the Minister’s couple. He also wants to know the number of contestants who opted for the award of said place.

The public company that hired the couple of Ábalos provides documentation to anti -corruption in which she justified her days

Popular accusations had also requested that information be required on the expenses generated by all official trips made by Ábalos during their stage as Minister of Transportation and by their ex -assistant Koldo García. For the instructor, this request is excessive, but he does consider relevant to ask the Ministry of Transportation and Sustainable Mobility that Oscar Puente directs to certify the number of official trips made by Ábalos in which he states that he could have accompanied his partner.