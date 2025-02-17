The magistrate of the Supreme Court who instructs the case against the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortizfor alleged revelation of secrets has cited to declare on March 12 as witnesses to the former director of the Secretary of State of the Cabinet of … the Presidency of the Government Pilar Sánchez Acera and the former Secretary of State for Communication Francesc Vallés.

In a notified car on Monday, Hurtado considers this diligence requested by Clean hands because it can be useful for clarifying the facts «knowing the route that the mail of February 2, 2024 could have had until its appearance on the morning of March 14 at the Digital El Plural.com, and in what circumstance it circulated through people who could have passed ».

However, he considers the current communication director of the PSOE, Ion Antolín Llorente, who resigned in December to be Secretary of State for Communication after only 20 days in office as witnesses, for considering sufficient what the two people cited.

On the other hand, he refuses to take a statement as a witness to the former minister of justice and former general state of the State, Dolores Delgadoconsidering it unnecessary for the clarification of the facts. Delgado was one of the people that the UCO failed to identify and communicated with García Ortiz up to twice in the days of filtration.

They are not the only proceedings agreed by the judge on Monday, because in a second car, and in this case at the request of a particular accusation that he exercises Alberto Gonzalez Amadorhas accepted that the computer unit of the State Attorney General’s Office is required to contribute the serial number and “any other specific identification data that you have” of the Samsung mobile terminal that delivered on May 24 of last year to Álvaro García Ortiz.

Likewise, it provides that the Mobile Office under the General Subdirectorate of Planning and Management of Digital Transformation of the Ministry of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts and the General Directorate of Rationalization and Centralization of Contracting of the Ministry of Finance , organisms that supply the devices to the Prosecutor’s Office, the relationship of occasions that consists in which from García Ortiz has changed mobile device (telephone) since June 2023, with indication of the reference data of each terminal (IMEI, number standard and model).