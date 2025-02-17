The magistrate of the Supreme Court (TS) investigating the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, for the alleged leak against Alberto González Amador-the boyfriend of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso-has cited for next March 12 As witnesses to Pilar Sánchez Acera, the advisor of Moncloa who sent the former leader of Madrid’s socialists Juan Lobato the ‘Email’ filtered, and the former Secretary of State for Communication Francesc Vallés.

The case instructor, Ángel Hurtado, thus accesses what is requested by the popular accusation that exercises clean hands when considering that it can be useful for the clarification of the facts “to know the route that the mail of February 2, 2024 could have had until His appearance on the morning of March 14 at the Digital ‘Elplural.com’, and in what circumstance it circulated through people who could have passed. “

However, he considers inadmissible to take a statement as witnesses to the also former Secretary of State for the Ionlin Ionlin Communication and Ministerial Advisor Laura Sánchez Espada for considering insufficient what they can contribute in this regard.