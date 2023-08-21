The Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office supports the review, requested by the PSOE, of the more than 30,000 votes declared invalid in the Community of Madrid after the July 23 elections. The public ministry considers the request of the Socialists “reasonable” given the tightness of the electoral result, due to the “narrow margin of votes”, 1,323, with which the last seat in Madrid was assigned. The Prosecutor’s Office considers that the review of the invalid vote in this case is “irreplaceable” to “remove any reasonable doubt about the true and exact will of the electoral body.”

The position of the Prosecutor’s Office gives oxygen to the request made by the PSOE after the Central Electoral Board (JEC) refused to review the invalid votes in Madrid, which could once again change the fate of the last seat in this constituency. After the recount of the votes corresponding to the Electoral Census of Absent Residents (CERA), the Spaniards residing abroad, the PP won the PSOE that last seat for the Madrid constituency, which led the popular to add their deputy number 137 and the PSOE to drop one and stay at 121. The seat changed parties by a difference of only 1,323 votes in Madrid, where the PP garnered 41.09% of the votes, 1,463,112 votes and 16 seats, while the PSOE it achieved 28.21%, 1,004,567 votes and 10 deputies.

The disputed seat is essential for the Socialists because it would facilitate the negotiation to reissue the progressive coalition government. After losing the representative, the PSOE is left with a parliamentary group of 121 deputies. And in case of having the support of Sumar, ERC, EH Bildu, PNV and BNG, it would gather a total of 171 seats for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. With this scenario, the Socialists need at least one vote in favor of Junts, which entails greater political implications and gives Carles Puigdemont’s formation more ability to pressure the negotiation. If the Socialists won that seat, it would be enough for them to achieve the investiture with the mere abstention of the party of the expresident Catalan fled from Spanish justice.

The importance of that last seat in Congress led the Socialists, once the general scrutiny was over, to resort to the Zone Electoral Board and then to the central office to review the 30,302 votes declared invalid at the 7,118 Community tables from Madrid. The electoral authorities rejected the claim of the PSOE and this party chose to appeal to the Supreme Court. The high court asked the Prosecutor’s Office for an opinion and it is in this process that the public ministry has shown its favorable opinion that all invalid votes be reviewed.

In the brief presented before the high court, the Contentious-Administrative Prosecutor’s Office warns that the review of invalid votes in that constituency “is likely to affect the electoral result, thus affecting the exercise of the fundamental right” provided for in Article 23 of the Spanish Constitution, which regulates the right of citizens to access public office under conditions of equality. In its letter, to which El PAÍS has had access, the Prosecutor’s Office warns of the “potential determining influence” of invalid votes on the result of the vote, due, above all, to the high volume of ballots declared invalid in Madrid (30,302). compared to the “small number” of votes needed to obtain one more seat (about 1,340).

The prosecutor who signs the letter, Ricardo González, points out that the constitutional doctrine establishes that the Electoral Counting Board must “validate the votes improperly declared null by the electoral tables, constituted by laymen in Law” and that “there are not in the LOREG [la ley del régimen electoral general] no precept that expressly prohibits claiming the review of invalid votes. The text cites a 2015 Constitutional Court ruling that concludes: “If the law orders the preservation of those votes (all the votes that have been denied validity, and not only those that have been the subject of a claim: see article 97.3 LOREG) this has to be, by force, to allow at some later time the revision and examination of those votes; of all, even if they had not been challenged before the tables. Furthermore, it is an end that is not only irreproachable, but also necessary for what has already been said in a democratic State that does not recognize any other source of power than that derived from the will of its citizens (arts. 1.2, 66.1, 68.1, 69.2, 99 and 117.1 CE), insofar as it is aimed at knowing in the most perfect way the will of the electoral body”.

The Prosecutor’s Office points out that “it can well be understood” that the refusal to review the null vote “as it compromises the knowledge and acceptance of the true will -in its exact and delimited dimension- of the electoral body, thereby also compromises the regularity of the electoral procedure”. For this reason, it considers that the contentious process raised by the PSOE should be accommodated by virtue of a 1999 Constitutional sentence that establishes: “Only the impugning grounds that have to do with the regularity of the ‘electoral procedure’ and with the powers attributed to the Electoral Boards to control them, are the ones that can have a place in the contentious-electoral process”.