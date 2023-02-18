Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Higher Organizing Committee of the International Defense Exhibitions “IDEX 2023” and the Naval Defense Exhibitions “NAVDEX 2023” and the accompanying International Defense Conference reviewed the final preparations for organizing an exceptional version of the two exhibitions that will start tomorrow under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. May God protect him, and they will continue until February 24 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

The ADNEC Group, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, is organizing the two exhibitions, which provide an international platform to display the latest innovations in the international defense sector, and a global forum to review the sector’s developments in terms of advanced technology and equipment. They constitute an opportunity to forge strategic partnerships between major companies specialized in the defense and military industries from different countries of the world.

The meeting held for this purpose was attended by Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions, and members of the committee and its sub-committees, in the presence of Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group. The meeting discussed the plans developed by the sub-committees, and the human and technical capabilities to provide the highest levels of comfort for visitors and exhibitors in this edition, which is considered the largest and attracts more than 1,350 companies from 65 countries around the world.

During the meeting, the committee was briefed on the progress of the construction of the companies’ pavilions, and the sites of the live performances that took place during the event in the grand podium area at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, and the water canal area of ​​ADNEC Marina, which was equipped according to the highest specifications that are suitable for the latest equipment and vehicles, some of which are displayed for the first time. The first, which will contribute effectively to demonstrating the practical capabilities of these vehicles and marine vessels in various defense classifications and uses.