The magistrate of the Supreme Court Ángel Hurtado, who investigates whether the State Attorney General leaked confidential information of the couple of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in March 2024, is clear “Where to emphasize.” In a car that irremediably the siege around Álvaro García Ortiz, the instructor affects that the investigated information It was published in a means of communication “five minutes later” that the attorney general obtained it entirely. With what concludes that the general prosecutor “could be, at the indicator of the moment in which the cause is found”, the person responsible for the revelation of secrets investigated.

What must still confirm or rule out Ángel Hurtado is whether there are indications that Álvaro García Ortiz, in addition to being allegedly involved in the filtration to the media, could be after The remission of the “litigious” mails to the Moncloa teamwhich in turn referred them to the leader of the Madrid PSOE, Juan Lobato, and urged this to use them as a thrown weapon against Ayuso in the Madrid Assembly.

Angel Hurtado’s investigations focus on several events that occurred in the middle of the last month of March. First, Eldiario.es had access to a complaint by the Prosecutor’s Office against Ayuso’s boyfriend, Alberto González Amador, for two alleged crimes of fiscal fraud and documentary falsehood. On the 12th, that media published that the couple of the Madrid president He had disappointed “more than 350,000 euros” to the Public Treasury.

The next day there were new leaks, all of them related to the email chain that exchanged the prosecutor of economic crimes Julián Salto and the lawyer Carlos Neira, representative of González Amador. At 9:29 p.m. on March 13, the world published a piece based on one of those mails, and concluded that the Prosecutor’s Office had offered an agreement in accordance with the Ayuso couple to exempt it from an eventual penalty in jail.

The information, for incomplete, was false: it had been the lawyer Carlos Neira who, in an email prior to the one that the world did not access, offered an agreement. In that mail, The lawyer acknowledged that his client had committed two crimes of fiscal fraudas collected by the information published that same night, later than that of El Mundo. The filtration of this mail, that of February 2, is the one that focuses the investigations of the judge, for the affectation he has in the right of defense of González Amador the fact that it was published that his lawyer recognized the commission of two crimes by the client.

Between the filtration of El Mundo and the one published by the SER at 11:51 p.m., in which the judge emphasizes, several hours of frenzy spent in the Prosecutor’s Office. The attorney general, as soon as he read the first news, ordered him to send the full chain of emails between Salto and Neira. García Ortiz showed a remarkable “interest” in accessing the mails that later leaked, as the instructor emphasizes.

Since, on October 16, he received the design of investigating Álvaro García Ortiz, the judge has carried out various proceedings: he has registered the offices of the Attorney General and the prosecutor Pilar Rodríguez, also charged; has turned its mobile phones and concluded that García Ortiz made “disappear tests” to erase your messages and your Google account; and has made a statement to accused and witnesses to elucidate how the filtration of that night occurred.





In the order of this February 26, the judge highlights “the interest that” García Ortiz showed to take the emails after the publication of the news of El Mundo. And emphasize that “Five minutes later” that García Ortiz managed to “close the circle”the contents of the key mail for research appeared filtered. Everything points, then, that magistrate Ángel Hurtado is ready to issue a processing car that could give rise to the opening of an oral trial that is directed against García Ortiz and the prosecutor Pilar Rodríguez, who had a “relevant participation” when it came to sending “the litigious mail” to the State Attorney General.

However, there is still a loose end that the instructor intends to tie before finishing his inquiries. Hurtado is clear that (“Indiciarily”) García Ortiz leaked the mail to the media, but he must still delve into the suspicion that he could also have filtered the Moncloa, who the next morning was sent to the then leader of the PSOE of Madrid, Juan Lobato. To confirm this extreme, or discard it, the instructor cited two high positions from Moncloa, Pilar Sánchez Acera and Francesc Valléswhich will declare as witnesses on March 12.

Juan Lobato himself declared as a witness at the end of November, and provided a notarial act confirming that Moncloa sent him the mails Before their image was first published in the media. They were precisely sent by Pilar Sánchez Acera, who held a convicted name position: Chief of Cabinet of the President’s Cabinet Chief, which was at that time Óscar López.

Sánchez Acera sent the image of the key mail, that of February 2, on March 14 at 08.29 hours. FThey talked 37 minutes for the photo of the mail It was publishedfor the first time, on the website of El Plural. Therefore, the question that the judge seeks to answer before proposing to process Álvaro García Ortiz and the prosecutor Pilar Rodríguez is: how did that email reach Sánchez Acera?