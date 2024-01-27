His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme National Committee to supervise the preparations for the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), confirmed that the conference succeeded in achieving its mission of bringing together the countries of the world, reconciling their opinions, and approving the “UAE Agreement.” By implementing the action plan of the COP28 Presidency, stressing the importance of benefiting from the momentum achieved by the conference, and studying the experiences gained from it to ensure the sustainability of the UAE’s legacy and its effective role in global climate action.

His Highness said, while chairing the final meeting of the committee: COP28 was a historic conference, and through the “Emirates Agreement” and the conference’s action plan, we were able to present an integrated and comprehensive text that proposes concrete practical solutions to limit the repercussions of climate change, and we must intensify our activity and benefit from the strong momentum achieved by the conference in order to We move the ambitions contained in the agreement to the implementation stage.

His Highness added: When the UAE assumed the presidency of COP28, our clear goal was to host a conference of the parties that would bring about radical positive change and motivate the world to accelerate climate action, by fulfilling previous commitments and setting new ambitions, and we sought to achieve this by building confidence and confirming the country’s commitment to… Climate action: The COP28 presidency succeeded in achieving its goal, as it showed the world the ability of the UAE to bring the world together and unify its efforts around a common goal.

His Highness praised the legacy of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in preserving the environment, from which the COP28 presidency was inspired by its vision and followed in its footsteps. He also expressed his appreciation to all participants in the conference from the federal, national and private sectors for their contributions and cooperation. Positive.

His Highness also thanked the members of the Supreme Committee, noting that COP28 set a new global standard that strengthens the UAE’s ability to host and manage the most important international conferences with the highest levels of excellence.

During the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Vice Chairman of the Committee and Chairman of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, stressed that the historic success of COP28 was the result of the forward-looking vision of the leadership in the UAE and its firm commitment to building a sustainable future for the country and the world.

He expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the continuous supervision, guidance and support provided by His Highness. He also praised the great support provided by the members of the Supreme Committee, and the intense efforts made by all state institutions and members of society to support the conference.

His Excellency also praised the role of the Executive Committee for Hosting and Managing Events, headed by Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Education and Human Resources Council, and President of the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, in supervising the preparations and arrangements for hosting the conference and providing a unique experience for visitors, as it took The committee, headed by Her Highness, took all supportive measures to achieve the high level that the world expects from the UAE, and implemented innovative plans for structural and logistical design that took into account enabling all participants to unite efforts, work and achieve.

His Excellency also appreciated the role of the conference’s media committee, headed by His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which highlighted the UAE’s experience in planning for the future, developing the economy, and building a qualitative model for sustainable development.

His Excellency also praised the distinguished role and commendable efforts of the Protocol Committee headed by His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, and the Security and Operations Committee headed by His Excellency Talal Belhoul Al Falasi.

The Supreme National Committee to supervise the preparations for the COP28 Conference included in its membership, ministers and government officials representing the solidarity and integration of the efforts of the government and various sectors at all levels, as it made, throughout the past year, intense cooperative efforts to ensure optimal preparation for hosting the conference and coordination of national action in order to hold an exceptional climate conference. .

Committee members received regular reports on the vision and work plans of the COP28 Presidency, and plans for holding the conference, including detailed information about participants’ accommodation arrangements, logistics, ceremonies, security, and event management, which are extremely important factors that contributed to providing a world-class experience for participants.

During the two weeks of the conference, about 85,000 individuals attended various activities hosted by the Blue Zone, including 156 heads of state and government, 22 leaders of international organizations, in addition to more than 780 ministers, 500 mayors and mayors, more than 50,000 students and thousands of other stakeholders, including parliamentarians. Young people and representatives of a number of commercial companies, partners, charitable institutions, civil society organizations and indigenous peoples, while the Green Zone received more than 500,000 visits to attend the events hosted by the conference presidency and various COP28 partners.

At the conclusion of COP28, world leaders adopted the “UAE Agreement”, which stipulates an unprecedented commitment to achieving an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition to an energy system free of conventional fuels whose emissions are not mitigated, in addition to the goal of tripling the production capacity of renewable energy sources and doubling energy efficiency. By 2030, strive to reduce emissions of methane and other greenhouse gases, completely eliminate illegal deforestation by 2030, and commit to appointing a Youth Climate Leader at all upcoming COPs.

During the World Climate Action Summit at the beginning of the conference, world leaders established, activated and began financing a global climate fund and addressing its repercussions, to help countries most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change adapt to it. The total international pledges to finance the fund so far have reached $792 million.

These results, based on political negotiations, were achieved through the action plan of the COP28 presidency, which was keen to involve world leaders, entrepreneurs, civil society, youth and indigenous peoples, and succeeded in securing the accession of more than 52 oil and gas companies, representing 40 percent of the sector’s production capacity, to the “COP28” charter. To reduce oil and gas sector emissions, with the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2030.

The plan also succeeded in collecting and stimulating new international financing pledges worth more than $85 billion, including the UAE’s launch of the “Alterra” Fund, the largest private fund in the world to stimulate investments that focus on solutions to confront climate change, and the state’s pledge to finance it with $30 billion. , with the aim of raising and catalyzing $250 billion to support effective climate action globally.

The plan achieved important results on adaptation, including the accession of 159 countries to the pledge on food and agriculture, and the ratification by 144 countries of the pledge on climate and health, which are unprecedented pledges, in addition to a pledge on increasing the production capacity of renewable energy sources and doubling the efficiency of energy use, which was approved by 132 countries. This is among 11 declarations and pledges launched by the COP28 Presidency that received historic international appreciation, as it aims to provide practical support for measures to adapt to climate change and mitigate its repercussions, and to protect countries most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change.

The COP28 Presidency will continue its efforts to follow up on the implementation of the UAE Agreement, focus on countries fulfilling their commitments and pledges, and ensuring the continuity of the UAE’s legacy of global climate action.

It is worth noting that the Supreme National Committee includes in its membership His Excellency Muhammad bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs; His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development; His Excellency Muhammad Abdullah Al-Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Protocol and Strategic Narration; Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Head of the International Affairs Office in the Presidential Office; His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the State Security Service in Dubai; His Excellency Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai; His Excellency Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Undersecretary of the Presidential Office; His Excellency Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Tourism and Economy in Dubai; His Excellency Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; His Excellency Dr. Jamal Al Hosani, representative of the Supreme Council for National Security.

The meeting was also attended by His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.