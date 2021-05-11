The Supreme Court leaves Madrid Central in the air, the project with which the mayor Manuela Carmena tried to reduce pollution in the center of the capital by limiting vehicle access and which was severely attacked by the current mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida (PP) when he was in opposition. In a car notified this Monday, the court has rejected the appeal filed by Ecologistas en Acción against the sentence that annulled Madrid Central. In it, he accepts the arguments of the dispute that the Popular Municipal Group initiated in 2018, where he defended that this low-emission zone had not been properly processed, since the 11.7 million economic impact that was not taken into account estimated, would have on the accounts of the Madrid City Council. The judicial decision suspends the restrictions on polluting vehicles in the center of the capital, although the mayor has assured that the restriction regulations of Central Madrid remain in force, and also the fines, “until the sentence is final”, without make it clear when you consider that time has come, once the only appeal filed with the Supreme Court has been rejected. The city faces a possible fine from the European Commission if it does not tackle pollution.

The Prosecutor’s Office opens criminal proceedings against drivers who repeatedly skip pollution restrictions

Ecologists in Action of Madrid received this Monday afternoon the judicial order that rejects their appeal. In it, the court confirms the judgment of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) that declared article 23 of the Madrid Central ordinance null, because it considered the financial report of said rule insufficient. The cost of putting this low-emission zone into operation was estimated at 11.7 million euros over seven years. “It is obvious that its budgetary impact was negligible given a municipal budget that exceeds 5,000 million annually, but this argument was not addressed by the TSJM,” says the environmental association in a note.

Now, the legal services of the environmental association are studying whether to continue the legal route, with an appeal before the Constitutional Court, in order to keep the low-emission zone in the capital active, launched by the municipal government of Carmena. “They have ordered us to pay 1,000 euros in costs and we are awaiting the ruling of the other five appeals that are currently pending. If they condemn us all to pay, they leave us in a situation of total defenselessness ”, explains Paco Segura, coordinator of Ecologistas en Acción. Therefore, he explains, now they are going to wait for the result of the other five resources. “It is very difficult for the Constitutional Court to disdain the Supreme”, laments Segura, who recalls that since Central Madrid started pollution in the center of the capital has dropped by 22% and 10% throughout the city.

Can you enter Madrid Central now?

The question now becomes obvious: can all cars enter the central almond of the capital without risk of a fine? The Madrid City Council, which has two months to execute the sentence, assures that Central Madrid remains in force until the ruling is “final”, although in reality the only appeal has already been rejected. The City Council assures that the cameras will continue to function and that it will process all the fines and asks the people of Madrid to act “as if Madrid Central continues to exist”, according to the deputy mayor, Begoña Villacís. So far, 1,393,000 fines have been imposed, according to municipal sources, which in economic terms means 125 million (or 62 for prompt payment).

At the same time, the mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, said this morning that they will accelerate the deadlines to implement the Madrid 360 degrees plan, with which the current government team wants to extend Central Madrid to all neighborhoods. The ordinance has not yet gone into effect. Time now runs against Almeida, who must pass the procedures provided by the Administration itself: develop a sustainable mobility ordinance and submit it to public information, something that is not done in two days.

According to the lawyer for Ecologists in Action, Jaime Doreste, with the Supreme Court ruling, the fines that are being appealed at the moment “it is very likely that they will not have to be paid,” so that gives way to enter without any restriction. “Our attorney understands that the fines that are paid are paid. But those that are appealed have the option of being annulled. If this is the case, there will no longer be any incentive not to pass, because the fines will be taken away from you, ”explains Paco Segura, spokesperson for Ecologistas en Acción.

Pedro Javaloyes, spokesman for the company DVuelta Asistencia Legal, one of those that filed an appeal against Madrid Central, believes that not only the fines that are imposed from now on will be annulled, but any of those that have been imposed so far may be appealed thanks to this sentence. In addition, the ruling supposes “an automatic decay of Central Madrid, just like when the state of alarm falls” so there is no possibility that the current regulations continue in force. “Now the City Council, which is in a schizophrenic situation, will say that they are going to do better and that what there was is a botch, but the truth is that they did not want the Supreme Court to say what it has said. And, above all, they will try to keep Madrid Central until they present their new plan. But we are going to appeal everything and they are going to agree with us, with the sentence in hand ”, said Javayoles.

Inés Sabanés, deputy of Más País and Equo in the Congress of Deputies and councilor for the environment with Carmena, has not taken long to speak and has described as regrettable that Madrid Central, “one of the most effective low-emission areas in Europe” , is the first area of ​​its kind to be eliminated worldwide.

First sentence against the TSJM

The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) annulled Madrid Central at the end of July 2020 for “formal defects”, considering that “the essential process of public information and the essential financial report prior to the approval of the ordinance ”. That sentence, motivated by two appeals from the PP and one from a private company, was not firm, so the Madrid City Council understood that it was necessary to continue fining citizens who accessed the restricted area without permission, as explained by municipal sources at the time. Before the sentence there was an appeal, something that Ecologists in Action did. Until February of last year, 815,000 fines were imposed that were in limbo: if the ruling was confirmed in the next instance, they would decline. Not only that, from now on, if Madrid Central disappears completely, the most polluting cars will be able to re-enter the center of the capital without restrictions.

“It does not have enough significance”

The Supreme Court inadmissible the appeal filed in defense of the validity of Central Madrid. The judgment that was appealed in cassation annuls a general provision, reason why the appeal could only be rejected if “it lacks all evidence of sufficient importance”. For the Supreme Court, whether or not a low-emission zone is in force, “which has helped to greatly improve air quality in the capital, apparently does not have enough significance,” complains Ecologists. The European Parliament itself recently approved a report calling for stricter measures to preserve public health in our cities.

Ecologistas en Acción also regrets that the current configuration of the appeal makes it a means of challenge of extraordinary technical difficulty, which attends more to the creation of jurisprudence (the objective appeal interest) than to the correction of situations of misapplication of the justice in the sentences that are appealed.

From the opposition, to the Government

Madrid Central was the star project of Mayor Manuela Carmena (Now Madrid) and came into force at the end of 2018. José Luis Martínez Almeida (PP) campaigned against the measure and tried to paralyze the fines in July of last year when he was in the mayor’s office, but the justice prevented him from doing so “to preserve health and the environment.” Carmena launched the area of ​​low emissions picking up an idea from its predecessor, the popular Ana Botella. It is an area similar to the Centro district in which vehicles without a DGT label (the oldest) cannot enter, while those with a B or C label can only enter if they go to a parking lot for public use. There are exceptions both for neighbors (who can invite 20 vehicles per month) and for merchants, as well as for non-polluting vehicles and public transport.

The PP opposed the implementation of the measure with furious criticism, and came to compare Madrid Central with the Warsaw ghetto Y the Berlin Wall. For this reason, both the Community of Madrid (governed by this party) and the municipal group of the PP in the City Council of the capital (then in opposition) took the project to the courts – something that was also done by several companies claiming fines from trafficking as DVuelta Legal Assistance— and asked for the precautionary stoppage. The judges did not estimate said stoppage at the time, so the project went ahead.

Last summer, on the other hand, the courts knocked down several articles from Madrid Central. The Second Litigation Section partially estimated in three judgments the appeals presented by the Community of Madrid, the Popular Group at the Madrid City Council and the company DVuelta Legal Assistance without going to the merits of the matter and without assessing the delimitation of this area of ​​casualties emissions and their regulation, according to the TSJM.

Thus, the magistrates annulled the sustainable mobility ordinance approved by the Plenary of the City Council on October 5, 2018 due to the omission of the public information process, a requirement that is considered essential. The court partially estimated the claim of the municipal group of the PP and annulled article 23 of the same resolution of the Plenary, understanding that the financial report was missing, essential to assess the impact that the costs of its approval may represent. Now the Supreme Court’s ruling has been the same.

The DVuelta company, which presented one of the six appeals, was delighted at the time by the judgment of the TSJM. They understood that, if the courts were kept in the same direction, all the fines filed since 2019, those collected and not collected, those of the Carmena mandate and those of Martínez-Almeida, would be annulled. “This sentence ends with all fines,” recalled again Javaloyes, spokesman for this company specializing in resources.

