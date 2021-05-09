Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, said: The whole world, without exception, suffered the spread of the Corona epidemic, and everyone was exposed to the pain of losing loved ones, relatives or friends, until scientists and researchers came up with vaccines that gave the world hope that this tragedy will soon end.

He added that humanity is now facing a test of the human conscience, and a new moral challenge, which is the denial of many people from obtaining this vaccine, and the duty is not to allow discrimination, racism, materialism and individualism to defeat us again. This came during his participation in the VaxLive celebration, which was remotely revived by the Global Citizen Organization and in which the US President, Joe Biden, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and a number of world leaders, activists, intellectuals and artists support the fair distribution of vaccines.

Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam called for working for a fair distribution of vaccines to all countries and peoples, removing all obstacles that prevent them from reaching the poor or remote areas in the world, and refugees and displaced persons whose tragic conditions prevent them from bearing the financial costs of the vaccine.