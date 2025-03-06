The Supreme Court has determined that only tourist floors can be prohibited if the communities of owners are so set expressly in its statutes.

The magistrates of the Civil Chamber have explained that “the mere description of the property, with the indication of the destiny of their floors or premises, does not imply a limitation of the use or the Sunday faculties, but that its effectiveness is conditioned to the fact that there is a prohibition based on a clear and precise stipulation that establishes it.”

This has spoken the high court in a sentence, collected by Europa Press. It studies a case in which the statutes They only contemplated prohibitions For offices, infectious infectious diseases and for illegal purposes, as well as installation of engines or machines that are not usual for household services, immoral, uncomfortable or uncomfortable activities.

The community of owners took the matter to court Because I wanted it to be declared that the tourist rental activity of this house was “contrary” to the statutes because it is an “annoying and uncomfortable activity.”









The Courts of First Instance of Madrid dismissed the lawsuit. Dis disagreement with the decision, the community of owners raised the matter to the Provincial Court of Madrid, which gave him the reason and declared that the tourist rental activity in said building breached the statutes. Finally, The property owner has come to the Supreme.

Now, the Magistrates of the High Court resolve that in this case It was not prohibited in the statutes expressly The tourist destination of the floors, so they give the reason to the owner of the property in question and not to the community of neighbors.

In addition, they argue that “within the activities prohibited in the statutes is not the one that constitutes the object of this process; That is, the tourist rental, whose exploitation, as it has been developed, as stated in the first and second instance after the assessment of the test practiced, does not make up an uncomfortable or annoying activity ».

It should be remembered that in December 2023 the Supreme already made it clear that the prohibition is also valid when the statutes are expressly vetoed that the houses are used to exercise an economic activity, which in this case was not fulfilled either.