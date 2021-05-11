The last minute government maneuver to force the Supreme Court to unify doctrine on the restrictions of fundamental rights without a state of alarm. At least for the moment. Canary Islands, the only autonomy that had announced that it was going to appeal to the high court the refusal of its TSJ to endorse its star measure, the curfew, has backed down in the last and He will not do it before the conviction that the Supreme Court will never confirm these cuts in freedoms without an exception legislation. And, for now, the regional perimeter closures, the other great controversial restriction, have not been implemented by any autonomies after May 9, so there is no room for resources either.

The vice president of the Government of the Canary Islands Roman Rodriguez, announced early this Tuesday night on the regional radio that the insular Executive, despite those promised by the Canarian president, the socialist Ángel Víctor Torres, will finally not carry the veto of the nighttime restrictions because, he assured, They take for granted that the Supreme Court’s answer will be a “resounding no.”. Thus, the Canary Islands will only resort to the other great blow of the TSJ, the perimeter closure of the islands that have high levels of incidence, a measure that is not applied.

The Supreme therefore, and for now, you will not have to comment on the legality of curfews because the other community to which the TSJ has overturned the curfews, Navarra this very Tuesday, announced today that it ruled out making use of the contentious reform approved last week expressly by the Government so that the communities could appeal directly and in record time before the high court. The vice president of the Regional Executive Javier Remírez, after hearing the ruling, said that the Executive “abides” and will not appeal.

Euskadi, to which its respective higher court has already warned that it was not going to confirm any curfew, did not include it in its post-state of alarm decree, so it can no longer appeal it.

The refusal of the Canary Islands paralyzes a Supreme Court that was already preparing to try to end him, the constant trickle of contradictory rulings from the judges continues, especially on the legality of the curfew. An even more questioned measure after the Navarra Superior Court of Justice rejected this Tuesday to endorse the restriction of night mobility between 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. “Does not exceed the canon of necessity and proportionality”.

The Contentious-Administrative Chamber of Navarra recognizes that the community has competence to limit nighttime mobility to prevent mass concentrations in public spaces, but considers that the Regional Executive can control these ‘parties’ in the street with ordinary legislation. “The control of the so-called ‘bottle’ does not need or require such an invasive measure in fundamental rights”, settle the magistrates.

Following the same argument, the Navarrese judges also do not ratify the closing hours of the terraces of the hotel and catering establishments, set in the provincial order at 10 p.m., understanding that it is a measure linked to the curfew that they refuse to confirm.

What the Navarrese Superior does consider legal are the rest of the restrictions of the Government of María Chivite, in particular the limiting the number of participants in meetings in public places to a maximum of six people, except in the case of cohabiting, and in places of private use, which is limited to two cohabiting units, with a limit of six people. “It is notorious that numerous infections are taking place in those spaces, where precautionary measures are relaxed,” argue the magistrates, who insist that limiting encounters is essential due to the “current temporary and epidemiological state.” The judges also support the perimeter closure of municipalities with a high incidence of the pandemic.

With the ruling of the Supreme Court of the provincial community there are three superiors (Navarra, the Basque Country and the Canary Islands) that in the last week have refused to endorse the restrictions freedom of movement at night and other measures such as confinement or limitations in places of worship. In front of them are two other regional courts (Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands), which have indeed blessed these cuts in fundamental rights despite being territories with a much lower incidence of the virus. The Catalan justice was left in a middle way, since the Generalitat only asked – and obtained – authorization to limit the maximum number of people who do not live together in social gatherings.

The ruling of the TSJN is particularly striking because the magistrates overturn the main measures of containment of the pandemic of the formal Executive even though they recognize, contrary to the criteria of other courts that have spoken out against the restrictions, that the communities do they can dictate restrictive measures of fundamental rights. “Organic Law 3/1986 would have no reason for being or its genesis meaningless if the health authority could not impose restrictions on fundamental rights (deriving directly its competence from the Constitution and its Statute of Autonomy)”, they conclude

Andalusia would be another of the communities that could appeal to the Supreme Court but just because of the ‘minor’ issue of the perimeter closures and not because of the basic question of curfews. All this, after the TSJA rejected on Tuesday the confinement of the Granada town of Montefrío. However, this same court does authorize the perimeter closure of the two municipalities of Cádiz -Bornos and Villamartín- and one of Córdoba -Castro del Río-.

Although the four Andalusian localities exceed 1,000 accumulated incidence cases, but in the case of the Cadiz and Cordovan towns the judges they consider the closures “suitable and proportional” while in the assumption of the Granada municipality, it assures that the Board intends to adopt restrictions “indiscriminately with respect to all the inhabitants” of the town.