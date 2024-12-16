The Supreme Court will judge Minister Montero civilly for the lawsuit of Ayuso’s partner

The Supreme Court has agreed to study the claim of 40,000 euros that Alberto González Amador, partner of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has filed through civil proceedings against the minister and vice president María Jesús Montero. The court declares itself competent to study this claim and opens an ordinary trial procedure to study whether statements by Montero regarding the businessman’s tax fraud case violated his right to honor. This is one of the many financial claims that González Amador has filed against politicians, journalists and parties that have made public statements about his case.