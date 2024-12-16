Monday, December 16, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The Supreme Court will judge Minister Montero civilly for the lawsuit of Ayuso’s partner

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2024
in Business
0
The Supreme Court will judge Minister Montero civilly for the lawsuit of Ayuso’s partner
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Supreme Court has agreed to study the claim of 40,000 euros that Alberto González Amador, partner of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has filed through civil proceedings against the minister and vice president María Jesús Montero. The court declares itself competent to study this claim and opens an ordinary trial procedure to study whether statements by Montero regarding the businessman’s tax fraud case violated his right to honor. This is one of the many financial claims that González Amador has filed against politicians, journalists and parties that have made public statements about his case.

#Supreme #Court #judge #Minister #Montero #civilly #lawsuit #Ayusos #partner

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
Ayuso believes that the Government would be willing to pardon Koldo and Ábalos if they reach an agreement not to pull the rug.

Ayuso believes that the Government would be willing to pardon Koldo and Ábalos if they reach an agreement not to pull the rug.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result