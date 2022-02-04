The Supreme Court of Russia forbade driving after taking Corvalol. The corresponding decision was made when considering the claim of a citizen who was deprived of his rights after using the corresponding drug. On February 4, reports “RIA Newswith reference to the decision of the court.

Earlier, the court rejected the claim of a man who was deprived of a driver’s license after being caught driving after taking Corvalol. The driver did not let pedestrians pass at the crossing, while traces of a psychotropic substance, phenobarbital from the barbiturate group, were found in his blood.

The motorist in the lawsuit stated that phenobarbital is contained in valocordin and corvalol, which are taken by people with heart disease. However, in the end, the Supreme Court dismissed the man’s claim.

“Legislation in the field of traffic prohibits a driver from driving a vehicle in a state of any type of intoxication, regardless of the reason that caused such intoxication, which, in particular, may be the result of the use of approved drugs,” the court decided.

In addition, the decision of the instance indicates that the annotations to the medicines contain substances that are unacceptable for driving in the preparations.

Earlier, on December 27, narcologist Alexei Kazantsev named the products that affect the performance of the breathalyzer. So, the expert recommended that drivers before the trip stop drinking kvass, non-alcoholic beer and any fermented drink. In addition, you need to be careful when taking certain medicines, such as valocordin, valocerdin and corvalol, which contain phenobarbital, which is prohibited while driving.