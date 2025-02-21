The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Court He has unanimously supported this Friday the records ordered by Judge Ángel Hurtado in the offices of the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz and the also charged Pilar Rodríguez.

Magistrates Julián Sánchez … Melgar, Eduardo de Porres and Andrés Palomo have thus rejected the resources presented by the State Advocacy and the Prosecutor’s Office against this diligence that they consider disproportionate and unnecessary and that constitutes the backbone of the case, since those records, especially of the analysis of Rodríguez’s telephone , they have underpinned the indications of the attorney general in the filtration of the reserved data related to the fiscal file of the boyfriend of Madrid president Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The Chamber says that the crime investigated allowed registration, the investigation was necessary. The medium “was the only possible”he says.

The magistrates point out that if we conclude that the Office of the Attorney General is a place of “impossible judicial prospecting” that would entail “the renunciation of investigation and the creation of an area of ​​impunity (…)”. In addition, they remember that «neither the State Attorney General nor any other institution They have a guarantee of immunity ».

They also add that the five members of the admission room agreed last October unanimously to investigate the facts and the accused.

In the car, of 47 folios, the judges consider that what does not seem reasonable is to attribute to a jurisdictional body the investigation into the agoras and that then the necessary instruments to do so cannot be used when the necessary requirements to adopt such measures as it happens as “In the case of any other citizen.”

The High Court concludes that not only does it appropriate to guarantee the “need, suitability and proportionality” of obtaining information to investigate the crime, but also also “factual and legal motivation” of Hurtado’s cars to justify their decisions.

In his opinion, «it is not appreciated orBring research diligence that, being less burdensome, could be equally useful»To seize and preserve information necessary to verify the possible participation of any of the recurring in the facts investigated.

Voluntary delivery

“Certainly voluntary delivery (of its devices) would have made the measure unnecessarybut this virtuality cannot be taken into consideration by the instructor because attentive to the fundamental right to the presumption of innocence and the right not to provide evidence by those investigated, ”says the court.

Regarding the temporal framework of the investigation, the magistrates recognize that the initial temporal framework was “excessively extensive, inappropriate and unnecessary” because it went from March 8 to the day of the records (October 30). But they remember that Hurtado himself subsequently limited it, specifically a week later, to the dates that are investigated today: from March 8 to 14.

In any case, such precision “does not contaminate the nullity of the questioned cars”, since the authorized measure, the entry and registration, was “legally and constitutionally possible.” The only thing that is done, they add, is “to specify it temporarily, and leaves without legal coverage what may have been obtained outside that temporary margin.”

The supreme decision is a full -fledged back to the instruction carried out So far by Judge Hurtado, whose actions have been disqualified not only by the Attorney General, who in an action are precedents (nor does he have his own imputation) he refused to answer the instructor’s questions, but also on the part of the Government, who in defense of García Ortiz, has not hesitated to extend the Shadow of Lawfare about this magistrate as he already did with Judge Llarena.