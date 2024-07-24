The Supreme Court has raised a question of unconstitutionality against the amnesty law for possible “violation of the right to equality and the principle of legal certainty”. The initiative, adopted unanimously by the five judges that make up the Court, is directed against article 1 of the law, which specifies the acts that are amnestied, considering that it violates the right to equality before the law and the principles of legal certainty and prohibition of arbitrariness that the Spanish Constitution proclaims; and that furthermore, subsidiarily, it could violate the principle of jurisdictional exclusivity, which establishes that the administration of justice is an exclusive function of the courts and judges. The Prosecutor’s Office has not objected to the presentation of the document, without going into the substance of the matter because it understands that it is not appropriate in this procedure.

The high court has made this decision when examining the appeal of a person convicted of public disorder aggravated by events that occurred in Girona in October 2019, after the Supreme Court issued the sentence in the case of process. The ruling, whose rapporteur was the judge Leopoldo Puente, concludes that “the challenged rule is contrary to the constitutional right to equality before the law, and the reasons given to justify the clearly discriminatory treatment imposed by the rule are entirely arbitrary.” And it refers on numerous occasions to the process Catalan independence supporter calling it a “coup d’état” and its perpetrators “coup plotters.” The verdict in the case did not accuse the convicted men of having carried out a coup d’état or of being coup plotters.

The Supreme Court affirms that in the aforementioned law “the constitutional system is replaced by what has been graphically called a sort of permanent revisable amnesty, also contravening the principle of legal certainty and altering the bases of democratic coexistence, with the added effect of introducing a sort of criminogenic factor.” And it emphasizes that the matter has nothing to do with a “political debate,” but rather “it is the constitutional principles and the democratic system itself —not as easy to achieve and preserve as lazy custom usually makes us believe— that are in question here.”

More information

The Criminal Chamber argues that the amnesty offers different criminal treatment between citizens, exempting those who committed crimes in the name of Catalonia’s independence from those who committed the same crimes but motivated by any other purpose. “Some are excluded from all criminal responsibility, while others must serve their sentences,” it summarises. And it takes as an example the case that gave rise to the appeal, the disturbances in Girona in October 2019: “The term of comparison is as simple as the one offered by the present procedure. The now accused should be amnestied for the simple reason that the stones and paving stones they threw against the headquarters of the Girona Courts (also putting the lives and integrity of people at risk) were done with the purpose of protesting against the sentence of this same Supreme Court that condemned some of the top leaders of the aforementioned coup d’état. If their motivations had been different (for example, if their protest had been against the, in their opinion, weak decision, or in favour of the self-determination of the Sahrawi Republic, or against evictions, or in favour of, or against, illegal immigration) they would have to serve their sentences. It is only their (political) opinion, this (political) opinion, that makes them worthy of amnesty.”

The Supreme Court recalls that the Constitutional Court has proclaimed on numerous occasions that the Constitution is not of a militant nature and that it is possible to politically defend positions that do not conform to the constitutional text. But that, it adds, “does not mean that any valuable distinctive element can be identified in the conduct of those who, in addition to committing crimes, did so motivated by the purpose of completing a coup d’état, compared to any other criminals who acted driven by different (even contrary) political motivations, or outside of any intention of this nature.” “Granting any kind of preference or privilege, especially when it affects the right to freedom, based on the ideology of its protagonists is, in our opinion, definitely irreconcilable with the right to equality in the application of the law, establishing a gross discrimination based on the political opinion of those affected, positively or negatively, by the law.”

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

The court points out in its ruling that the preamble to the amnesty law states that it seeks to guarantee coexistence within the Rule of Law and to promote a climate of stability, but it understands that the amnesty is articulated in terms that are “plainly inconsistent with its purpose.” “If it is necessary to ‘return the resolution of the political conflict to the channels of political discussion’, this is only because the coup plotters tried to impose on the democrats, in Catalonia and in the rest of Spain, their own ideas and the consequences thereof, ignoring the constitutional order and without any appeal to dialogue, negotiation and democratic agreements. For no other reason,” the Supreme Court continues. “If this is so, it is easy to understand that the mere pardon of their crimes could in no way contribute, by itself, to the ‘normalisation’ or democratic coexistence that only their persistent conduct tried and tries to prevent.”

The court adds that “it seems reasonable, in this context, to consider that, with the constitutional order maintained in all its terms, and democratic coexistence severely hampered as a consequence of the criminal actions of the coup plotters (using the concept in the terms already indicated), that disturbed coexistence can only be restored by the democrats if they agree to respect the basic rules of coexistence in freedom.”

The Supreme Court does not deny the possibility of Parliament granting an amnesty to “the coup plotters” if they commit “to respecting the Constitution and the rest of the legal system from now on.” This decision “is, of course, up to the legislator” and “may be opportune, in terms of public interest, facilitating the resumption of democratic coexistence with better prospects and with the definitive integration of all,” says the court. “But there is nothing of this in the amnesty law,” it insists. “The amnestied coup plotters do not maintain, as they have the right to do, the ideology that brought them here. It is not that they do not ask for forgiveness from the Catalan democrats and those of the rest of Spain for having tried to alter the democratic constitutional order by force of events. It is that they affirm, in what is already a slogan, that “they will do it again.”

“The amnesty, thus conceived, not only has a questionable political foundation, but it is also manifestly unsuitable for achieving the goal it proclaims,” the ruling stresses, before reiterating that the law enshrines “discrimination” and violates the right to equality before the law. “Free and democratic coexistence was seriously disturbed in Spain as a result of an attempt, fortunately unsuccessful, at a coup d’état,” it stresses again. “The amnesty of those responsible is established without being subject to any kind of caution or conditions, coexisting with the affirmation that, actively and passively, those favored by it make, celebrating that they have won and announcing that they will do it again. The political parties to which they belong not only voted in favor of the law that amnesties them, but their votes were absolutely essential for the approval of the law, condition sine qua non or condition of possibility. The result may be that the application of criminal law ‘will then be safe only for fools’. And for the poor.”

The car refers to the response that the process He obtained from the democrats who, “trusting precisely in the correct functioning of their democratic institutions, did not decide, for their part, to also ignore the legal system by responding to paving stones with paving stones.” And he ends with this reflection: “When all these democrats, whatever their particular political convictions, observe that those who, completely ignoring the demands of the democratic legal system and, therefore, the majority convictions of the community, after committing various and serious crimes, find themselves benefiting from an amnesty law, not only without the need for them to apologize, but without even being required to commit themselves in the future, maintaining their political aspirations, to respect the most essential rules of democracy, while proclaiming to the four winds that they will do so again, will they maintain their affection for democratic institutions?”