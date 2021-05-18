Showcase of a Zara store in the center of Madrid, last week. Cézaro De Luca / Europa Press

The Supreme Court supports Zara and endorses the labor changes made by the fashion chain during the pandemic, since they do not constitute a substantial modification of working conditions. Thus, the fourth chamber of the Supreme Court agrees with the Inditex subsidiary and dismisses the appeals of the trade union organizations AST (Alternative Trade Union of Workers) and CGT (General Confederation of Labor). The High Court maintains that the measures adopted to preserve the health of employees against the coronavirus do not imply a non-application or withdrawal of the collective agreement.

In this way, the fourth room maintains that the variation in working conditions occurs due to the exceptional regulations applicable from the state of alarm imposed by the health crisis. “It insists on the temporary nature of the measure and that the company has acted in compliance with an exceptional and peremptory regulatory mandate, without it being appreciated that it has exceeded the application of such measures, and without this implying in any way, grant the company an all-embracing power in the adoption of said measures, since it will have to respect at all times the current legislation, including the regulations governing the state of alarm, ”the Supreme Court explained in a statement.

The court insists on several occasions on the temporary nature of the measure, one of the main reasons why it dismisses the appeals presented. Thus, it declares the firmness of the appealed resolution (of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid, on June 25 of last year), in which the declaration of nullity and subsidiary inadmissibility of the modification of working conditions was requested.

The conflict originates from the modification of Zara with which the work calendars and measures of irregular distribution of the working day determined by the company were left without effect, as well as the full availability of the employees. The trade union organizations, for their part, argued that the irregular distribution of the day and the alteration of vacations is within the scope of application of article 41 of the Workers’ Statute or, failing that, of articles 82 and 87 , as it was a modification of the working conditions of a collective nature, and that the procedure provided for it had to be followed.

The Supreme Court, in the first case, has examined whether or not there is a substantial change in working conditions. And based on the new regulation of the state of alarm that began on March 14, 2020 and that was extended for months, the court estimates that the measures adopted by the company were aimed at minimizing the magnitude of the risks of a possible contagion and preserve the health of workers, so it was done “in a properly weighted manner, complying with exceptional regulations.”