01/13/2025



Updated at 10:41 a.m.





The Supreme Court (TS) has summoned the Attorney General of the State, Álvaro García Ortiz, to testify as a defendant on January 29 in the case where he is being investigated for the alleged leak against Alberto González Amador, the boyfriend of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The investigator of the case has also summoned the other accused, the head of the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Madrid, Pilar Rodríguez, for the 30th, while at the same time he has accused the ‘number two’ of the Technical Secretariat of the State Attorney General’s Office, Diego Villafañe, to the one who calls for February 5.