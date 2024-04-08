The instructor of Democratic Tsunami case In the Supreme Court, Judge Susana Polo, this Monday, took the step that had been expected since, on February 29, the Criminal Chamber decided to open a case for terrorism against former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and the Parliament deputy Rubén Wagensberg. Polo has summoned both to testify as investigated, an appearance that is voluntary and that is usually offered to the accused in order to advance the investigation without having to process the necessary request to be able to act against them. Puigdemont is qualified as an MEP, and Wagensberg, as an autonomous deputy. The statements will be carried out between June 17 and 21 by videoconference, a formula with which the Supreme Court intends to facilitate the appearance of the two investigated, who are outside Spain: Puigdemont, on the run from justice since 2017, moved to last week in the south of France, while Wagensberg settled in Switzerland in January, when he was already accused in Tsunami, but no precautionary measure was imposed on him.

The recent move of the leader of Junts implies that, when the Supreme Court has to require the cooperation of the country in which the former president, Your interlocutor will no longer be Belgium but France, which represents a substantial change. Belgian justice has been very reluctant to collaborate in the cause of the process, and the high court assumed that it would not find a better answer in the investigation opened in the Tsunami case for terrorism, a crime with which Belgium has put obstacles in the way of cooperating even in times of ETA. Now, if Puigdemont does not change his place of residence again, the Supreme Court's relations will be with France, a country with which Spain maintains fluid cooperation.

This Monday, the instructor issued a European Investigation Order (OEI) and an International Rogatory Commission in criminal matters, through Eurojust (the EU agency for judicial cooperation). Polo launches both instruments because, officially, she has no knowledge of the whereabouts or address of Puigdemont or Wagensberg, as she states in her car. In the case of Puigdemont, the OEI must serve for France to locate the former president and this can be officially cited. The instructor indicates in her order that the appearance must be held between June 17 and 21—a date on which the three elections scheduled for the coming months will have already been held: Basque, Catalan and European—but she leaves open the specific date agreed upon by the “requesting” State (Spain) and the “requested” State (in principle, France).

The summons of the former Catalan president as an investigator had been expected since the Supreme Court opened the case last February, although it was seen as a procedure that the court had to comply with, but that was not going to lead to anything because Puigdemont was not going to attend. The amnesty is in its final phase of processing in the Senate, and the former Catalan president – against whom the Supreme Court maintains an arrest warrant for the cause of processes— has stated that he will travel to Spain once the grace measure is approved and always in the event that in the Catalan elections of May 12 he obtains the necessary votes to be invested president. However, the Supreme Court's decision to summon him by videoconference opens a new scenario: under these conditions, Puigdemont could consider testifying.

Instructor Polo has based her order on a legal modification, introduced in a royal decree last December, which establishes that statements and, in general, all procedural actions will be carried out, preferably, through telematic presence.

In any case, Puigdemont's appearance is voluntary and the Supreme Court could not take action against him if he decides not to attend. In that case, the magistrate would have to continue the investigation without her statement and, when she considers that she has already investigated everything possible, decide whether she will summon him again. If by then Puigdemont is already a Catalan parliamentarian, as is foreseeable, it will not be necessary to request the request because the Parliament does not require it.

The order notified this Monday is the first issued by Polo since he took charge of the instruction of the Tsunami case. The magistrate assumed the task, in turn of distribution, of the Criminal Chamber, which decided to open a case against Puigdemont and Wagensberg for terrorism after accepting as good the reasons that led the judge of the National Court Manuel García-Castellón to ask the high court to investigate them. In that resolution, the court stressed that there is “a plurality of indications” that point to the “absolute leadership” and “intellectual authorship” of the former Catalan president in the events attributable to Tsunami (fundamentally, the riots organized after the ruling of the processes in October 2019). According to the magistrates, the Junts leader, far from stopping the platform, “encouraged them to continue the violent actions that were developed with his knowledge and consent.” Polo's order does not cite terrorism or any other crime, and is limited to stating that Puigdemont and Wagensberg have to be called as “investigated.”

The terrorism investigation may complicate the application of the amnesty to the Junts leader. The wording of this law approved in Congress, and which is now being processed in the Senate, only leaves out of the grace measure the crimes of terrorism included in the 2017 European directive or in article 2 and 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights when “manifestly and with direct intention, they have caused serious violations of human rights.” The text eliminates references to the Spanish Penal Code, a measure with which the PSOE, Junts and ERC intend to protect the amnesty for Puigdemont and the rest of those prosecuted for this crime. However, sources from the high court maintain that the events attributed to Tsunami can also fit into the community directive and that it will be the Criminal Chamber that, once the law is in force, will determine if it can be applied to the former president

