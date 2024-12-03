The Supreme Court judge Ángel Hurtado, who is investigating the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, for an alleged crime of revealing secrets, has summoned Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, cabinet director of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, as a witness. next January 8th.

Hurtado has issued an order in which he also agrees that eight journalists from different media appear as witnesses between that same day and January 9.

The State Attorney’s Office, which defends García Ortiz, asked the investigating magistrate for the testimony of Ayuso’s chief of staff as there were “indications” that he accessed “a part of the content of the emails” that Alberto González Amador, partner of Díaz Ayuso, crossed with the Prosecutor’s Office.

