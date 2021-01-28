Detail of the facade of the Supreme Court, in a file image. EFE

The Supreme Court considers the issue of mortgage expenses to be settled, in cases in which it was the bank client who paid them all as a result of an abusive clause, with a sentence released this Thursday. The Civil Chamber has resolved that, in this case, the bank must also return 100% of the costs of the property appraisal. Previous rulings have already indicated that the same happens with the registry and the agency, while the amounts paid before the notary must be divided 50%. Only the Tax on Documented Legal Acts (IAJD), precisely the one that raised the greatest stir in the high court as a result of a 2018 ruling, is completely in charge of the client.

The matter resolved now refers to a mortgage from the Liberbank entity signed in 2014. The client later denounced that the loan contained an abusive clause, noting that all the formalization expenses were on his account, and a court of first instance of Cáceres He was right in 2017. The ruling was ratified in January 2018 by the Cáceres Provincial Court, but a new appeal from the bank took it to the Supreme Court.

Since in the previous instances all the expenses, amounting to 3,594 euros plus interest, were charged to the bank, the Supreme Court now partially estimates Liberbank’s claim in accordance with the doctrine that was established between the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019. This is that the IAJD (1,953.6 euros, in this specific case) continues to be paid for by the client and that the bank reimburses half of the notary fees (304.6 euros) and 100% of the registration fees (226.56 euros), agency (508.2 euros) and appraisal (296.53 euros).

The judgment, in addition, condemns the bank to pay the costs of the first instance, which also resolves (although not completely because it does not do so in the second instance or in the appeal before the Supreme Court), this question. Since in this type of resources, although the main claim of the clients is estimated (to expel an abusive clause from their mortgage), the argument of the entities is also partially estimated (when dividing some expenses), the courts were not always sentencing costs to entities. With the new sentence, it is clear that at least in the first instance it should be like that.

Seven years later

The ruling known now refers only to those mortgage contracts prior to the June 2019 law. In the face of the storm caused by the IAJD in the Supreme Court in autumn 2018, the Government took advantage of that rule to clarify the situation. The solution was to charge all the expenses to the banks except, precisely, the appraisal. This, in current law, is considered a right of the client who can request with whoever he wants and therefore who must satisfy his payment.

The imprecision of the previous legislation, on the other hand, meant that for years some banks included in the loan contracts a clause that stated that any formalization expense was the responsibility of the client. The Court of Justice of the European Union stated that, according to Community consumer protection legislation, it was an abusive clause and therefore void. But, once annulled, it was necessary to resolve what consequences that had on the expenses that the client had already incurred, an issue that the Supreme Court now considers closed, since last July it considered that a European ruling endorsed the distribution.

“We therefore celebrate that the Supreme Court finally settles the distribution of expenses and, this time, in favor of consumers who will be able to recover 100% of management, notary and appraisal,” said the president of Asufin (Association of Users Financiers), Patricia Suárez, in a statement released to the media. “We regret, however, that seven years have passed for the client to recover 1,335.89 euros plus interest and that he is only going to recover the costs of the first instance, having to assume the expenses of the second instance and the Supreme Court”, he has added.