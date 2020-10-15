The work model of digital delivery platforms, based on freelancers, has suffered a severe blow this Wednesday. The Supreme Court has ruled that the delivery men riders they are salaried. Or said from the other side of the regulation: they are false autonomous. Specifically, the social judges of the high court rule on the case of a former Glovo worker, the most popular in Spain together with Deliveroo. “The relationship between a dealer (rider) and the Glovo company has a labor nature ”, says the informative note issued by the Supreme.

It is the first time that the Supreme Court has ruled on the employment relationship between the distributors and one of the platforms. The text of the sentence is not yet known, but it is indicative that the ruling has come in a decision of the plenary session responding to an appeal to unify doctrine. And some of the phrases contained in the information note of the Supreme Court, despite the fact that it emphasizes that “it lacks procedural or doctrinal effects”, point out clues that seem to indicate that the decision goes beyond the specific case: “Glovo is not a mere intermediary in the contracting of services between businesses and distributors. It is a company that provides delivery and courier services, setting essential conditions for the provision of said service ”.

The following sentences from the same note also indicate that this decision may go beyond the limits of the Spanish technology company founded by Oscar Pierre: “[La empresa] it is the owner of the essential assets to carry out the activity ”. And among these “assets” is the application itself, essential as a work tool.

This ruling represents a very important step to settle a long judicial battle in which several lower courts have decided in one sense – wage earners – and in the opposite – self-employed. The ruling comes as a result of a cassation appeal filed by a former Glovo dealer after a ruling against him by the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of Madrid. In the opposite direction was the judgment of the Supreme Court of Asturias that has been used to unify the doctrine.

The case of Isaac Cuende, the dealer’s name, and the Madrid Supreme Court perfectly illustrates the legal battle that has taken place in recent years in the courts regarding whether the riders were self-employed or salaried. After the ruling of one of the sections of the Social of this autonomous superior court, the president of the room decided to send the next case on this matter to the plenary session so that all the magistrates could decide and avoid a string of contradictory sentences in the same court. That second sentence of all the magistrates was already contrary to the first.

In the absence of knowing the text of the sentence, this decision is key in the current scenario for two reasons: on the one hand, the ruling comes in the middle of the open legal controversy in which there are contradictory sentences; and, on the other, the intention of the Government to present a regulation that settles the doubts that are open.

As soon as the sentence is known, Glovo has indicated that it respects the sentence and has stated “that it awaits the definition of an adequate regulatory framework by the Government and Europe.” “In the courts, the debate is open, since there are several sentences that validate the model, such as the last one from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), and others to the contrary, as in Spain,” the company continued. In reality, the CJEU has issued an order, not a judgment.